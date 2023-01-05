Keep Your Project Cars Warm With These Great Garage Heater Deals
If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your cars. Buy them a garage heater.
It may be too cold right now to drive your fun car(s) a whole lot, but it's not too late to make sure your hibernating summer machines are warm and well taken care of. Or perhaps you'd simply like to chip away at that project car without getting frostbite. That's where garage heaters come in.
Much more affordable than installing a built-in heating system, these space-heater-style units can be had for as little as a couple hundred dollars. Pay even less with these garage heater Amazon deals going on right now.
- TEMPWARE Electric Garage Heater, 7500-Watt (21% off)
- TEMPWARE Electric Garage Heater, 10,000-Watt (8% off)
- Comfort Zone CZ260ER 10,000-Watt (20% off)
- Dr. Heater DR966 240-volt Hardwired Shop Garage Commercial Heater (19% off)
- Heat Storm HS-1500-PHX-WIFI Infrared Heater (14% off)
- NewAir Portable Heater (240V) Portable Electric Garage Heater (32% off)
- Dr. Infrared Heater DR-975 7500-Watt 240-Volt Hardwired Shop Garage Electric Heater (38% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
