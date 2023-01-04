Ken Block’s Daughter Lia: ‘I Didn’t Just Lose My Father, I Lost My Best Friend’

Gymkhana star, rally legend, and all-around icon Ken Block died Monday in a snowmobiling accident in northern Utah. He is survived by his wife and three children, including 16-year-old Lia Block who posted a heartfelt statement to Instagram late Tuesday night.

"Yesterday I didn’t just lose my father, I lost my best friend," Lia Block wrote. "He was truly my whole world and the only person I ever looked up to. No matter what I did he was always there to support me. I can’t believe how fast he was taken from all of us. No words can describe of how much of an amazing human my dad was, he lived so many lives, accomplished more in 55 years than most people could in 10 lifetimes, and lived his life to the absolute fullest every single day.

"He always did what he loved no matter what, right up to the last second, and always was there for me and my siblings and my mom whenever we did what we loved. He never said no to something we wanted to try, never pushed us to like what he liked, just opened the door for us to explore. He never missed an opportunity to help us grow as good people, he always told me that he wanted us to be even more amazing, caring, happy, selfless, humans than him and my mom. He always helped others and opened doors for so many other people. I can only hope to do half as many amazing things he did.

"I grew up, knowing in the back of my head, that I wanted to be just like dad. He was one of the most amazing people in the world, not to mention the best dad I could have ever asked for. I will strive every single day to make you proud. I love you to the moon and back kenny boi. ❤️ #kb43ver"

Many of Block's closest friends and collaborators commented in response.

"We owe your father so much, and we will always be here for you and your family," wrote Hoonigan co-founder Brian Scotto.

"Amazing words Lia. Thank you for sharing them," said co-driver Alex Gelsomino.

"He was and will continue to be so crazy proud of you!" commented fellow rally driver Tanner Foust.

Over the past couple of years, Lia has appeared on both Block's and Hoonigan's YouTube channels, being the focus in a series on the former documenting her 1985 Audi Ur-Quattro build and on the latter racing her father's 1,400-horsepower Hoonicorn Mustang against a 4,000-hp NHRA C6 Corvette.

Heartbreakingly, the final post on Ken's own social media accounts came mere hours before he passed away and was about his daughter Lia, previewing the final installment of her Audi build series.