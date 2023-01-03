Ken Block Killed in Snowmobiling Accident in Utah

Ken Block, the rally driver turned extreme sports star and cultural visionary whose daredevil stunt driving and Hoonigan brand helped define car enthusiasm for a generation, passed away on Monday January 2 at the age of 55 following a snowmobiling accident in northern Utah.

Earlier on Monday, Block posted several updates to his Instagram Stories showing him preparing for a day of snowmobiling with a group in the mountains outside Park City, Utah, where he owned a home. According to the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office, Block was riding his machine up a steep slope when it flipped over backwards and landed on top of him. Though his companions were able to place a 911 call, he was pronounced dead at the scene after a search and rescue team located his group in what looked like heavy weather. Below is a photo of where it happened, supplied by the sheriff's office.

Wasatch County Sheriff's Office

Block leaves behind a wife, three kids, and an immense, indelible impact on car culture. After co-founding DC Shoes in the 1990s and a successful rally racing career in the mid-2000s, Block founded and developed the Hoonigan brand and began producing and starring in his hugely popular Gymkhana videos, which have since become a mega cultural force in their own right. Throughout the 2010s, Block kept competing in the World Rally Championship, various levels of rallycross, and assorted other disciplines as he built a reputation as a genuine, authentic guy; a gearhead's gearhead; an ultra talented driver; and a caring, loving husband and father. His death leaves a gigantic hole that will never be filled.

Ken Block's final posts on Instagram from Monday morning

We were lucky enough to sit down with Block twice in 2022—once in June after his attempt at a Pikes Peak record run was derailed by mechanical issues, and again in October after the debut of his latest Gymkhana film. At Pikes, we asked him about a new hoodie being sold by Hoonigan that said "Just don't die," apparently inspired by something his wife Lucy told him.

"We all accept the concept that things can go wrong at any point though, we just have to be smart about how we do it," Block replied. "I look at the 'Just Don't Die' thing as a 'good luck' or 'break a leg' type thing. It's meant to acknowledge the danger, but do it in a smart way to come home to my family."