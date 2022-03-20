Ken Block and His Family Are Competing in Same Rally Championship This Year

Lia’s motorsport development has been well-documented by Ken Block and his Hoonigan media empire. The public got its first taste of Lia’s talent when her father released a video of her learning how to do donuts in a 1978 Ford Escort Mk2 RS when she was 13. Soon after, the Block family dropped another video of Lia drifting figure-eights in a fox body Ford Mustang convertible with relative ease. Since then, Lia’s training has included kart racing, UTV racing, and honing her skills at the DirtFish and Team O’Neil rally schools.

She has also driven her father’s 1,400-horsepower AWD “Hoonicorn” Mustang on more than one occasion.

I should note that since Lia is 15 and she only has a driver’s permit, it means she currently can’t drive without an adult in the car. So instead, she will be paired up with an older co-driver. That’s doing nothing to dampen her spirits, though. “It’s cool to be competing in a rally with my mom and dad… but it’s going to be even better when I can beat ‘em! That’s my biggest motivator right now,” Lia said.

When I was 15, my biggest motivator was beating my friend’s top score in Star Fox 64. Kids today are different!

The 2022 ARA Championship consists of nine events that will take place through this October.

