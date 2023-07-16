American Rally Co-Driver Erin Kelly Dies in Maine Rally Crash

On Friday, July 14, American Rally co-driver Erin Kelly tragically died in a crash during the New England Forest Rally in Maine. Kelly and driver TJ Pullen went off the track in their 1998 Subaru Impreza Outback on Icicle Brook stage and crashed. Kelly was pronounced dead on the scene and Pullen was taken to the hospital. The American Rally Association (ARA) cancelled the rest of the event.

Kelly and Pullen raced for the New England-based Pullen Away Rally Team (PART) and had been co-driving since 2015. Kelly is the third American rally racer to lose their life in the past 12 months, following the deaths of Al Dantes Jr. and, most famously, Ken Block.

According to the News Center Maine, Kelly's and Pullen's car was the only one involved in the crash, when it veered off the road into a tree. It's unclear how badly Pullen was injured but hopefully he's doing OK.

The entire rally community is shaken over Kelly's death and the ARA released a statement following the crash: “Erin was an accomplished co-driver and a well-loved member of our rally community. We send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and our competitors and fans.” The ARA also set up a RaceAid fund for Kelly's family.

Subaru Motorsports USA also released a statement: "The entire family at Subaru Motorsports USA and Subaru of America is deeply saddened by the loss of Erin Kelly at this year's New England forest rally. Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones as well as TJ Pullen and the Pullen Away Rally Team as we mourn her loss with the rally community."