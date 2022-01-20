Hoonigan's New Gymkhana Car is a 1983 Subaru GL Wagon

The Gymkhana videos, as popularized by creator Ken Block, have inspired much joy since the tire-shredding began over a decade ago. After shooting ten Gymkhana films, Mr. Block handed over the reigns to Travis Pastrana for Gymkhana 2020. With one hoon film now under his belt, Pastrana will return for the next entry in the series, behind the wheel of a pumped-up Subaru that's a little out of left field.

The car in question is a 1983 Subaru GL Wagon, also known as the Leone in the Japanese market. The GL trim came complete with the quad square headlights seen here, and boasted a humble 73 horsepower when new from its 1.8 L boxer engine. The wagon platform was also used as the basis for the popular BRAT pickup which so artfully dodged the Chicken Tax with its jump seats in the rear bed.

The boxy wagon has been given the usual Hoonigan treatment to great effect. There's a plaid livery wearing Pastrana's usual racing number of #199, and big wheels under huge pumped arches. The widebody treatment suits the 80s coupe well, as does the massive front airdam.

Meanwhile, the roof racks up top maintain a hint of the original car's "dad wagon" personality. Hopefully these are the subject of some hilarity in the upcoming Gymkhana shoot, perhaps with massed luggage tumbling from the roof in slow motion in the midst of some major smoky drifts.