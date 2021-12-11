Ken Block’s Teenage Daughter Is Hoonigan’s New Racing Star

Even before she started kindergarten, Ken Block’s daughter Lia was driving go-karts. The Hoonigan Racing Division owner and rally champion bought Lia a rare Honda kart and let her drive it in circles in the roundabout by their house in California, and she got used to the feel of it at slow speeds. When Lia was six, the family took a trip to Florida to visit family; Lia and her cousins ended up at a karting track, where she got up to speed quickly on the main straightaway.

As she approached the curve, the younger Block used the same input she knew from driving the kart at home. What she didn’t realize was that at higher speeds, she would have been better served by a subtle turning movement. Consequently, she found herself in the grass infield.

Ever since the infield incident, Ken has been using that as a teaching moment to get his daughter ready to follow in his driving shoes. All of his lessons have brought her to this moment: dragging Ken’s 1,400-horsepower methanol-fed twin-turbo, all-wheel-drive Ford Mustang Hoonicorn. As you might remember, Ken severed his relationship with Ford and drivers for Audi now, so passing the Mustang down to his daughter makes business sense.