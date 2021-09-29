Hoonigan's 1,000 HP Warthog Hits the Sand In First Off-Road Test

In its first "SHRED TEST" on the sand, the team took the Warthog, minus its full bodywork, out to the desert for some fun. King of the Hammers veteran Mike Johnson was tapped to get behind the wheel to give the team some guide as to the suspension and steering setup. With multiple top-5 finishes under his belt, and having built his own cars, Mike's experience was of great use to the build crew to help them know if they were going in the right direction.

Early indications from the sand indicate that, with so much power on tap, the simple open rear differential isn't quite up to the task. The team note that a limited-slip unit or outright spool will be key to solving the issue. Continual one-wheel-peels in the soft surface lead to plenty of heat in the transmission, and some minor leaks were noted. But other than that, the Warthog seems mighty capable, with its huge tires and long-travel suspension more than capable of dealing with the lumps and bumps of the dunes.