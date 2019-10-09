Best Garage Heaters: Stay Warm While Working on Your Car

Tips

Many garage heaters will not work with a home's standard 110- or 120-volt outlets; they require 240-volt outlets. So, you may need a professional to upgrade your electrical system so it can accommodate larger garage heaters.

Some types of garage heaters use a fan in conjunction with the heating element, which can blow dust into the air. Be sure to position it properly if you're painting or working on other tasks that need to be dust-free.

A garage heater around 1,500 watts will work well in smaller garages that are less than 150 square feet. Heaters around 2,500 watts are good for medium-sized garages up to 250 square feet, while heaters with 4,000-5,000 watts are recommended for large garages that are up to 500 square feet.

FAQs

Q: Are garage heaters safe?

A: Many features overheat protection that turns the unit off if it gets too hot. Look for those that include a tip-over switch that turns the unit off if the heater gets knocked over. Finally, some models are cool to the touch to prevent burns.

Q: Do I need to clean my garage heater?

A: Some heaters require less maintenance than others, but most need to be cleaned occasionally. The most durable garage heaters are solidly constructed, include a self-lubricating fan motor, and feature an air intake grille that filters out debris.

Q: Will a heater work in an uninsulated garage?

A: Without insulation, your garage loses a lot of heat. To get the best performance out of your garage heater, make sure the walls and doors are insulated, as well as any cracks, outlets, and light switches.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best garage heater is the Fahrenheat UNIT HEATER. You can mount it vertically or horizontally, and it features overheat protection for added safety.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Mr. Heater Buddy 4,000-9,000-BTU Indoor-Safe Portable Propane Radiant Heater.