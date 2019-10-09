Best Garage Heaters: Stay Warm While Working on Your Car

These top garage heaters will allow you to tackle projects all winter long

By Noelle Talmon
If you tackle projects in your garage or in an outdoor workshop, it can get chilly in the winter. Instead of putting off car repairs or other tasks, invest in a garage heater. There are a variety of options to choose from, and our buying guide will lead you in the right direction. Check out the best garage heaters that will warm up your space in no time.

    Fahrenheat UNIT HEATER
    This heater's built-in, the single-pole thermostat adjusts from 45 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit. It features a built-in ceiling mount bracket for easy vertical or horizontal mounting.
    This heater is ideal for garages, workshops, basements, or outside buildings. Its adjustable louvers direct heat to the desired area, and it features overheat protection.
    Cons
    Cons
    The heater may break after 12 months of use, and it may be underpowered for some garages. Also, the fan may vibrate loudly.
    Mr. Heater Buddy 4,000-9,000-BTU Indoor-Safe Portable Propane Radiant Heater
    This unit connects to propane and can heat spaces up to 225 square feet. It automatically turns off if it is tipped over, the pilot light goes out, or it detects low oxygen levels.
    The heater is easy to use and set up, and you get roughly an evening's worth of heat off a single bottle of fuel. It's also compact and portable.
    The control knob may break or the whole heater may stop working within a short period of time. It may be too small for some garages.
    Dr. Heater 240-volt Hardwired Shop Garage Commercial Heater
    This heavy-duty, 240-volt commercial electric heater has five adjustable louvers to direct airflow and can be mounted on the ceiling or wall.
    It keeps your garage warm even when it's bitterly cold outside and heats up space in a reasonable amount of time. It’s quiet and doesn’t require a cool-down cycle.
    The thermostat may break after a short period of use. There may be little temperature difference between the high and low settings.

Tips

  • Many garage heaters will not work with a home's standard 110- or 120-volt outlets; they require 240-volt outlets. So, you may need a professional to upgrade your electrical system so it can accommodate larger garage heaters.
  • Some types of garage heaters use a fan in conjunction with the heating element, which can blow dust into the air. Be sure to position it properly if you're painting or working on other tasks that need to be dust-free.
  • A garage heater around 1,500 watts will work well in smaller garages that are less than 150 square feet. Heaters around 2,500 watts are good for medium-sized garages up to 250 square feet, while heaters with 4,000-5,000 watts are recommended for large garages that are up to 500 square feet.

FAQs

Q: Are garage heaters safe?

A: Many features overheat protection that turns the unit off if it gets too hot. Look for those that include a tip-over switch that turns the unit off if the heater gets knocked over. Finally, some models are cool to the touch to prevent burns.

Q: Do I need to clean my garage heater? 

A: Some heaters require less maintenance than others, but most need to be cleaned occasionally. The most durable garage heaters are solidly constructed, include a self-lubricating fan motor, and feature an air intake grille that filters out debris.

Q: Will a heater work in an uninsulated garage?

A: Without insulation, your garage loses a lot of heat. To get the best performance out of your garage heater, make sure the walls and doors are insulated, as well as any cracks, outlets, and light switches.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best garage heater is the Fahrenheat UNIT HEATER. You can mount it vertically or horizontally, and it features overheat protection for added safety.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Mr. Heater Buddy 4,000-9,000-BTU Indoor-Safe Portable Propane Radiant Heater.

