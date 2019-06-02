Best 12-Volt Car Heaters: Stay Warm and Cozy In Your Car

Do you need something that can warm up your body or defrost your windows when driving? Then you should consider a 12-volt car heater, especially during the winter season. A car heater is typically plugged into your vehicle’s 12-volt adapter (cigarette lighter), and heats up your car in seconds. Our review will offer some insight into some of the best 12-volt car heaters on the market today.

Benefits of a 12-Volt Car Heater Keep warm during the winter . In some extreme cases, your vehicle’s heater unit may not be enough to keep you warm and to keep out the cold air as you drive. A 12-volt heater is an economical way of getting the warmth you need without breaking your bank with a new AC unit for your car.

. In some extreme cases, your vehicle’s heater unit may not be enough to keep you warm and to keep out the cold air as you drive. A 12-volt heater is an economical way of getting the warmth you need without breaking your bank with a new AC unit for your car. Relieve muscle tension . Some car seat warmers come with health benefits. The radiating warmth can help alleviate fatigue and back pain after a long day at work. Some of these seat warmers have customizable features that will help relieve knots, tension, aches, and stress.

. Some car seat warmers come with health benefits. The radiating warmth can help alleviate fatigue and back pain after a long day at work. Some of these seat warmers have customizable features that will help relieve knots, tension, aches, and stress. Keep your passengers warm. Your passengers may have different preferences for the level of heat they desire. With a car heater, you could warm up your back row seats while leaving the front row seats cool, or vice versa, and keep everyone in your vehicle happy.

Your passengers may have different preferences for the level of heat they desire. With a car heater, you could warm up your back row seats while leaving the front row seats cool, or vice versa, and keep everyone in your vehicle happy. A cheap car upgrade. Not everyone can afford a luxurious vehicle with heated front (or back) row seats. With the simple addition of a car seat heater, you can take your vehicle to the next level of luxury and comfort. Types of 12-Volt Car Heaters Seat Cushion Heater Seat cushion heaters are some of the best auxiliary car heater products on the market today They fit on standard car seats, providing warmth to the seat occupant and, by extension, to the entire car. Some of these products have smart settings that will allow you to adjust the temperature controls. In addition, most are constructed with high-quality fabric that protects the user from the discomfort of wire bumps. Radiant Portable Heaters Radiant portable heaters do not warm the air around them, but instead, emit infrared rays that heat objects in the car as they hit them. It’s important to keep in mind that these types of heaters are fire hazards, especially when used in small cars and other confined spaces. However, they do make great RV heaters. Fan-Forced Car Heaters Fan-forced heaters will circulate heat in a given space by passing air over heating elements. Most have strong fans that change the air from cold to warm within a short time, especially in small cars. You should expect to experience some buzzing noise from fan heaters due to their fast rotating fans. Convection Car Heater Convection heaters use convection currents to heat up spaces. Since they are quite slow, they are suitable for smaller cars or vehicles with confined spaces such as trucks. They work by heating up air, and letting it rise to create a void that is then filled by cold air. The cycle goes on until the entire space is filled with warm air. Top Brands Kingleting Kingleting is an automotive accessory manufacturing company that makes car mats, neck pillows, and windshield wipers, among other products. The company has some of the best product ratings when it comes to their electric car heaters that plug into the lighter. One of its popular products is the Kingleting Heated Seat Cushion. Sojoy Universal Sojoy Universal is a car seat cushion and car seat cover manufacturing company. The company also sells heated electric blankets and comfort forms. The Sojoy Universal 12V Car Seat Heater is one of its top-rated products. RoadPro RoadPro has been making high-quality car accessories for over 30 years. The company is based in Palmyra, Pennsylvania. Its best-selling 12-volt electric heater is the Roadpro 12-Volt Polar Fleece Heated Travel Blanket. 12-Volt Car Heater Pricing Under $30: This price range includes heaters that offer simple solutions to your car heating needs. They may be affordable, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they are safe or good enough to heat up a medium or a large car.

This price range includes heaters that offer simple solutions to your car heating needs. They may be affordable, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they are safe or good enough to heat up a medium or a large car. $35-$45: In this category, you will find mostly car seat heater cushions made of carbon fiber or polyester. The heaters are ideal for cloth, vinyl, and leather car seats. Moreover, they may come with some extra features such as switches and controllers.

In this category, you will find mostly car seat heater cushions made of carbon fiber or polyester. The heaters are ideal for cloth, vinyl, and leather car seats. Moreover, they may come with some extra features such as switches and controllers. Over $50: Any product within this range is a premium heater that may have both heating and cooling features such as timers and controllers. Also, most heaters in this range are made of high-quality materials that are comfortable and durable. If you have the extra cash, you may enjoy interesting features such as massaging cushions. Key Features Temperature Control How much heat you get should be within your control. Temperature control lets you adjust the temperature of the heater to match your preferences at the time. It’s even better when the heater comes with an automatic switch that turns off the heater in case you leave it plugged in for a long time. Construction It’s important to ensure that the product you select can withstand heavy-duty use for the long winter spells. Look at the materials used to construct the product and go for a heater with a long power cord that connects to the vehicle’s cigarette lighter. Note that a portable heater should have a steady swivel base for maximum support. Heating Speed The speed at which your heater reaches the preferred temperature is important. Winter can get really cold, and you’ll need heaters that will heat up instantly. However, if you prefer gradual heating, there are many cheap heaters available in the market today that will take a couple of minutes before reaching optimum temperature. Other Considerations Noise : If you are buying a heater fan, it’s a good idea to check on the amount of noise it gives off. The fan will definitely make some noise from the rotating fans, but the question is if you can stand it.

: If you are buying a heater fan, it’s a good idea to check on the amount of noise it gives off. The fan will definitely make some noise from the rotating fans, but the question is if you can stand it. Heating Style : You can choose radiant, fan-forced, or convection heating technology. These technologies have their own advantages; they will determine how fast your car gets heated and how much heat you can get from the unit.

: You can choose radiant, fan-forced, or convection heating technology. These technologies have their own advantages; they will determine how fast your car gets heated and how much heat you can get from the unit. Convenience Features: Some of the heating pads and cushions come with massaging features. These are aimed at increasing your comfort level and promote better blood circulation. Keep in mind that these features will come at an extra cost. Best 12-Volt Car Heater Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best 12-Volt Car Heater Overall: Kingleting Heated Seat Cushion

The Kingleting Heated Seat Cushion is one of the best 12-volt heater cushions on the market due to its minimalistic design and performance. The heater comes with intelligent temperature control that allows you to preset the preferred temperature. It’s also fitted with a timed power-off protection feature that shuts off the heater just in case you forget. The product is a universal fit for all vehicles with a 12-volt cigarette lighter. The heater comes with a plug that splits into two interfaces; you can use one plug for two heaters on different seats simultaneously. Moreover, you can choose temperatures ranging from 30 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius, and it has 3 degrees Celsius of increase or decrease allowance. In addition, it has a timing feature that makes it possible to set a time frame for the heater to work, ranging from 30 to 90 minutes. The cigarette lighter plug is made of flame retardant materials for safety purposes. One drawback of this heated seat cushion is that it may not be as durable as most would like. This means that you may have to replace it sooner, especially with heavy use. You might also want to test the unit occasionally because it’s prone to malfunctions. The heater may also overheat and burn the seat if improperly installed. Consult the manual before you set it up. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value 12-Volt Car Heater: Trademark Electric Car Blanket

The Trademark Electric Car Blanket is a heated car blanket that plugs into the cigarette lighter socket and stays warm until unplugged. It comes with a long 96-inch power cord that allows passengers in the back seats to enjoy the warmth of the blanket. It’s also constructed with 100 percent polyester fleece, which makes it warm even if it’s not plugged in. It’s a lightweight heated blanket that has thin wires to prevent user discomfort when sitting on the cushion. The blanket is easily foldable for storage and doesn’t overheat even when left plugged in for long periods of time. The construction and materials are suitable for spot cleaning, and the blanket comes with a storage case with convenient handles. However, this heated blanket may take too long before getting to its optimum heat level. It doesn’t have a temperature control feature; you can only turn it off only when you unplug it. It’s not designed to last long, therefore, it’s not ideal for heavy-duty use. It is, however, great for people interested in a heated blanket for tailgating and camping. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best 12-Volt Car Heater Honorable Mention: Sojoy Universal 12V Car Seat Heater

