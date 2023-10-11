Stay Charged All Winter With These Prime Day Deals on DeWalt Batteries
No need to let dead batteries to kill your project with these deals.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Dead batteries are the last thing you need to slow your winter project down. Those long breaks to charge your power tools add up quickly, and, before you know it, spring’s here, and you're still going to war. Now's your chance to put that concern behind you by stocking up on the DeWalt batteries you need to work seamlessly. And I went ahead and threw in some power tool deals as a bonus.
Batteries
- 20V MAX Battery, 6 Ah, 2-Pack ($120 off)
- 20V MAX XR Battery, 5 Ah, 2-Pack ($90 off)
- 20V MAX XR Battery, Lithium Ion, 5.0Ah ($21 off)
- FLEXVOLT 20V/60V MAX* Battery, 9.0-Ah ($78 off)
- FLEXVOLT 20V/60V MAX* Battery, 6.0-Ah ($40 off)
- 20V MAX Battery Charging Kit, 2 Batteries, 5Ah ($195 off)
- 20V MAX Battery, Compact 2.0Ah Double Pack ($10 off)
- 20V MAX Battery, Lithium Ion, 2 Ah and 4 Ah, 4-Pack ($179 off)
- 20V MAX Battery, Compact 1.5Ah ($55 off)
- 20V MAX Battery, Premium 4.0Ah ($109 off)
- Powerstack 20V MAX Battery Starter Kit, Rechargeable, 5Ah Battery ($10 off)
- 20V MAX* POWERSTACK™ Compact Battery, 2 Pack ($70 off)
- 20V MAX* Batteries, Compact, 4.0-Ah, 2-Pack ($110 off)
- Battery Adapter 18V to 20V ($8 off)
Tools
- 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit, 6-Tool Set with 2 Batteries and Charger ($254 off)
- 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, 2 Batteries and Charger ($100 off)
- 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit ($80 off)
- 20V MAX XR Impact Driver ($50 off)
- 20V MAX XR Jig Saw ($97 off)
- 20V MAX Tire Inflator ($30 off)
- 20V MAX LED Work Light ($42 off)
- 20V Max XR Oscillating Multi-Tool ($75 off)
- ATOMIC 20V MAX* Cordless Ratchet ($20 off)
- 20V MAX LED Work Light ($34 off)
- 20V MAX Reciprocating Saw ($51 off)
- 20V MAX* 1/2" Impact Wrench with Hog Ring Anvil ($100 off)
- 20V MAX XR 1/2" High Torque Impact Wrench ($23 off)
- 20V MAX* XR Framing Nailer ($82 off)
- 20V MAX* XR Chainsaw Kit, 5-Ah Battery ($52 off)
More Prime Big Deal Day Deals
- Best of the best deals, so far
- Pick up a sweet Mechanic's set for a real discount
- Time to get high with these killer jack sales
- Get your kids into car with a heavily discounted RC car
- Soundbars and TVs all have wild sales right now
- Don't get caught speeding with these newly on-sale radar detectors
- Milwaukee's batteries are all hella on sale right this very instant
- So are DeWalt's batteries
- And Ryobi's
- Seiko's dope watches are all discounted, too
- Need smoked meat? Of course you do and these smoker deals will help
- Milwaukee's tools are also on sale
- As are DeWalt's tools
- Oh yeah, and Ryobi's tools
- A ton of portable generators are also on sale
- Save big on espresso machines and more this Prime Day
- Jackery's deals are wild right now
- It's time to outfit yourselves with Gearwrench tools this Prime Day
- Gerber Gear's multitool and knife deals are too freakin' good
Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.