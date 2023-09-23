Amazon’s DeWalt Battery Sale is Still Going Strong, But Act Fast
Last week, I told you about DeWalt's killer sale going on Amazon. Today, I'm re-upping it because that sale is STILL going on! Right now, you can score a ton of great deals on DeWalt's batteries and a host of power tools that'll get you ready to tackle any of your upcoming winter projects. But act fast, as I'm not sure how long this sale will last.
DeWalt Batteries
- 20V MAX Battery, 6 Ah, 2-Pack ($120 off)
- FLEXVOLT 20V/60V MAX* Batteries, 9.0-Ah, 2-Pack ($31 off)
- 20V MAX Battery Charging Kit, 2 5Ah Batteries ($195 off)
- FLEXVOLT 20V/60V MAX* Battery, Premium, 6.0-Ah ($30 off)
- 20V MAX XR Battery, Lithium Ion, 5.0Ah ($26 off)
- 20V MAX Battery, 2 Ah and 4 Ah, 4-Pack ($195 off)
- 20V MAX Battery, Premium 4 Ah ($110 off)
- 20V MAX Battery, Compact 2.0Ah, 2-Pack ($5 off)
- 20V MAX* POWERSTACK™ Compact Battery, 2 Pack ($67 off)
- 20V MAX Battery, Compact 1.5Ah ($65 off)
- 20V MAX* Batteries, Compact, 4.0-Ah, 2-Pack ($130 off)
- Powerstack 20V MAX Battery Starter Kit, Rechargeable, 5Ah ($174 off)
- 12V MAX 5Ah Battery, Lithium-Ion, 2-Pack ($40 off)
- 20V MAX Battery, Premium 6.0Ah ($120 off)
DeWalt Power Tools
- 20V MAX Power Tool Combo Kit, 9-Tool Set with 2 Batteries and Charger ($350 off)
- 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver ($80 off)
- 20V MAX Tire Inflator ($41 off)
- 20V MAX XR Impact Driver ($56 off)
- ATOMIC 20V MAX* Cordless Ratchet ($45 off)
- 20V MAX* 1/2" Impact Wrench ($90 off)
- 20V MAX* XR Chainsaw, 12-Inch ($10 off)
- ATOMIC 20V MAX* Cordless Drill ($42 off)
- 20V MAX LED Work Light, Magnetic ($80 off)
