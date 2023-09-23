The War Zone
thedrive_logo-black

Amazon’s DeWalt Battery Sale is Still Going Strong, But Act Fast

Get going!

byJonathon Klein|
The GarageNews
Accessories photo
Share
Jonathon Klein
Jonathon KleinView jonathon klein's Articles

jonathon_klein

jonathon_klein

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Last week, I told you about DeWalt's killer sale going on Amazon. Today, I'm re-upping it because that sale is STILL going on! Right now, you can score a ton of great deals on DeWalt's batteries and a host of power tools that'll get you ready to tackle any of your upcoming winter projects. But act fast, as I'm not sure how long this sale will last.

DeWalt Batteries

DeWalt Power Tools

Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.
AccessoriesDealsTools