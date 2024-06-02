Assemble Your Dream Rig With RealTruck’s Countdown to Summer Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Memorial Day Weekend sales have come and gone. Some of the awesome deals won't reappear until the holidays. That doesn't mean you need to wait all year for stupid-good savings on truck accessories. At least not with RealTruck's Countdown to Summer sale, which gives you a second chance to save big while setting your truck up for all sorts of warm-weather festivities.

There are literal pages stacked with deals on anything you could want for your rig at RealTruck. Among them is a pretty killer rebate program available with the purchase of Go-Rhino accessories that offers up to $300 back on a prepaid card. Spending $600 earns you $100 back, $1,200 gets you $200 back, and $1,800 earns $300 back. It's a pretty good reason to finally ditch your crumpled stock bumper for something up to the task. That said, Superlift is also still running its rebate program on select lift kits.

There are also a lot of good deals on tonneau covers for all price ranges. You can snag the Gator SFX Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover for $249.99 - $269.99, depending on the application. Or, you can get your hands on a nice retractable unit to really boost security and appearances with the GatorTrax Tonneau Cover going for $1,394.10 - $1,484.99.

What do I know about your build plans, though? Check the list below for more savings on trucks accessories with RealTruck's Countdown to Summer sale.

More Deals From RealTruck