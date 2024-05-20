Gear Up for a Long Weekend With RealTruck’s Memorial Day Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

What good is a holiday sale if the things you order won't arrive in time for the long weekend? RealTruck got the memo and is rolling out all sorts of deep discounts on truck accessories well ahead of time. We're not just talking savings on nicknacks you've got no interest in. Everything from tonneau covers to bumpers from all the big names are on the menu.

Despite being among a sea of discounts, the $250 mail-in rebate RealTruck is offering on select Superlift lift kits really stands out. Let's face it. The oversized tires you're trying to fit under there aren't cheap. Getting $250 back to put toward some sweet all-terrains is something you can surely appreciate.

There are also a lot of great deals running on tonneau covers. Those of you who've been holding out for a discount on a nice retractable cover are in luck. RealTruck's letting the Roll-N-Lock M-Series tonneau cover fly for $150 off. That brings the price down to $1,449.99 to $1,549.99, depending on your truck. If that's a little more than you're willing to spend on a bed cover, maybe the TruXedo Lo Pro going for $509.99 to $559.99 is a little more appealing.

These are just a few examples of the deals currently running at RealTruck. Check the list below for more discounts on truck accessories.

More RealTruck Memorial Day Deals