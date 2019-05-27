Best Night Driving Glasses: See More Clearly After the Sun Sets

Driving at night can be difficult, especially when you factor in your ability to see clearly and the brightness of other car lights blinding you on the road. Having the right pair of night driving glasses can help alleviate light reflections to prevent eye strain and give you better vision while you drive. Here are the best pairs of nighttime glasses we found to make your drive a little more comfortable.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

They do not come in a clip-on form for anyone with prescription eyeglasses. You could wear them over your glasses, but it is not recommended.

The frame is adjustable with the manufacturer’s Al-Mg design. The arms and nose pad are made of elastic and can bend and stretch to fit your face more comfortably.

These glasses do a great job at blocking and reducing the amount of glare from lights on the road. Their HD night vision lenses work to prevent eye fatigue and headaches.

These glasses only come in one style, so you can’t pick ones that match your car. They may not fit correctly on your head.

Their lightweight design means they won’t put pressure on your ears or nose over time and won’t cause headaches due to their weight. They are impact-resistant and come with their own carrying case.

It may take time to notice any difference while wearing them; meaning you will have to wear them for extended periods before seeing a potential difference.

Knight Visor technology design provides an anti-glare HD vision. They’re made of a tough metal frame to prevent damage if dropped. The lenses are strong enough to hold up against tough obstacles found during mountain biking.

Benefits of Night Driving Glasses Reduce light glare. The lights from other vehicles and street lamps can be distracting and momentarily blind you. Night driving glasses reduce the glare from the lights, allowing you to see more clearly.

The lights from other vehicles and street lamps can be distracting and momentarily blind you. Night driving glasses reduce the glare from the lights, allowing you to see more clearly. Get some peace of mind. By wearing night driving glasses, you will be able to see better during the evening. They make driving less stressful by making other lights less bright, giving you more control of the wheel and better visibility on the road.

By wearing night driving glasses, you will be able to see better during the evening. They make driving less stressful by making other lights less bright, giving you more control of the wheel and better visibility on the road. Reduce stress on your eyes. Driving without night glasses can be stressful on your eyes. Many drivers often have to squint or lean closer to the steering wheel to get a better view. This can lead to watery eyes and having to dry them. Night driving glasses can help prevent straining your eyes by eliminating the amount of light that gets through to them.

Driving without night glasses can be stressful on your eyes. Many drivers often have to squint or lean closer to the steering wheel to get a better view. This can lead to watery eyes and having to dry them. Night driving glasses can help prevent straining your eyes by eliminating the amount of light that gets through to them. Fight against headaches and fatigue. The eyes are more sensitive in low-light conditions, at night, and during storms. Driving at night without protective eyewear may lead to photophobia: a symptom or intolerance to light that often leads to headaches, vertigo, or dizziness. Wearing night driving glasses is a way to prevent the condition. Types of Night Driving Glasses Clip-on Having a pair of night driving glasses is great, but what about if you already wear eyeglasses? Putting a pair over your spectacles aren’t going to cut it and could be dangerous if they slip off during your drive. To help make sure anyone can wear nighttime driving glasses, they come in a clip-on form that attaches directly to your glasses. This works by either being magnetic or resting on the lip of the frame. This gives you access to the benefits of full night glasses without having to get a prescription pair. Full-rimmed The lenses of these glasses are fully enclosed by the frames. Whether the material is metal, plastic, rubber, or titanium, they sit stylishly on your face. They are available in a variety of sizes, colors, and styles. These tend to be on the heavier side but shouldn’t be too weighty to hurt your head. Rimless Rimless glasses are generally lighter due to them not having the frame wrapped around the lenses. The frame of the glasses is made up of the arms, nose bridge, and hinges. If you’re looking for glasses that are more modern and lightweight, rimless is the way to go. Semi-rimless If you want a mix of both rimless and full-rimmed, a pair of semi-rimless glasses will be what you’re after. These hybrid glasses keep the frame along the tops of the lenses but don’t wrap around the bottom. They are light compared to full-rimmed but are still stylish and bold. Top Brands Blupond Blupond has centers in Hong Kong and the United States. The company makes high-quality sports equipment, glasses, accessories, and apparel. Its eyewear products all feature polarization, UV protection, and shatterproof lenses to better protect your eyes. It makes the Blupond Semi Polarized Night Driving Glasses. Soxick Founded by Dick Wright in Munich, Germany in 1989, the company helped create night vision devices for the military at the time. It now focuses on making glasses designed for anyone driving at night. A good night driving option from the company’s lineup is the SOXICK Night Vision Glasses. Night Driving Glasses Pricing $15-$20: Glasses in this range will offer your eyes protection against bright lights and also help to reduce glare. While functional, you won’t get as many style choices as the more expensive options.

Glasses in this range will offer your eyes protection against bright lights and also help to reduce glare. While functional, you won’t get as many style choices as the more expensive options. $20 and up: Here, you’ll find glasses that block light rays and glare while also offering a wider selection of colors and designs. Prescription glasses also fall under this category, but the pricing will vary when the cost of the lenses is factored into the final price tag. Key Features Flexible Arms The arms of glasses wrap around your ears to hold them in place. Making sure they fit comfortably will help ensure you don’t have to constantly adjust them. Ones that are too short may slide off your face, while arms that are too long may not fit firmly on your ears. Standard arms lengths are between 120mm to 150mm and many glasses manufacturers design pairs that are only 135mm, 140mm, 145mm, and 150mm. To see what size you may need, measure where the front of the glasses would be to just behind your ear. Nose Pads Finding a pair of glasses with comfortable nose pads is a must. It’s in their name for crying out loud. Pads are meant to be soft and pleasant on your face, not rough and uncomfortable. Plastic pads may end up putting pressure on your nose and lead to a headache and bruises on your skin. Rubber pads are softer and more tender on the skin to make sure you don’t fidget with the glasses. Lenses The most important part of the glasses are the lenses. They are what bring your view into focus after all. Lenses that are polarized help reduce glare from headlights, reflected surfaces, and harsh blue light. Polycarbonate lenses are more impact-resistant and are geared toward anyone who is more physically active. Progressive lenses allow the wearer to see more clearly whether it’s closer or farther away. Prescription glasses are designed for those whose eyesight isn’t at its peak. Doctors are able to build a pair to fit your needs and can even install protective coatings on them. These coatings can be anti-reflective that reduce eye strain from glare, reflections, or the halo effect around lights; scratch-resistant to keep scuff marks and scratches from ruining the lenses; and UV protective, a coating that helps block the sun's rays from hitting your eyes. Other Considerations Carrying Case: Having a place to stow your glasses when not in use is a good thing to keep in mind. Cases protect them from being broken or getting lost since you have a place to store them.

Having a place to stow your glasses when not in use is a good thing to keep in mind. Cases protect them from being broken or getting lost since you have a place to store them. Style/Color: Night driving glasses come in a variety of different styles and colors, so it may take some searching to find for the right pair for you. You can get a pair of aviators to match the duo in Top Gun or a vintage looking pair of cat-eye frames. They even come in different colors if you want them to match your car. Best Night Driving Glasses Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Night Driving Glasses Overall: Blupond Semi Polarized Night Driving Glasses

Amazon

Blupond’s Knight Visor technology provides you with an anti-glare HD vision blue blocker lens that protects your eyes from blue light effects. While the name may suggest the lenses are blue, like all other nighttime driving glasses, they are actually a tinted yellow. One of the most enjoyable things we found with these glasses are they’re built with comfort in mind. Their super light lenses and frames weigh in at 26 grams and their simple design makes them easy to slip on and off without fear of damaging them. Plus, the nose pads are rubberized so they don’t press into your skin with that sharp plastic feel. Their tough metal frame construction is built to hold up against drops, dings, and dents. Plus, the infused polycarbonate shatterproof lenses are designed for tough and challenging obstacles you’d find while cycling or mountain biking. You’ll also find they come in four colors: brown, gold, metal black, and titanium. Another bonus is they come with their own carrying case and screwdriver to tighten any loose screws in the frames. While they are a great way to help your vision at night, you may not see results right away. It may take some time to notice a change in glare reduction with these glasses. The manufacturer says you’ll need to wear them for an extended period of time until you see a difference to get a better feel for them. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Night Driving Glasses: ProAcme Polarized Night Driving Glasses

Amazon

These metal frame glasses come with plastic, polarized yellow-coated lenses to block blue light during night time drives. Their simple design makes them a great choice for reducing brightness during drives, everyday activities, and protecting your eyes against tablet or computer screens. One of the greatest things we found with these nighttime glasses is how light they are, making them easier to wear without putting too much pressure on your nose or ears. Heavier glasses can lead to headaches and become uncomfortable with extended wear. These are also impact-resistant, making them durable and able to withstand breaking if dropped. Another bonus is they come with their own carrying case. While we found them to work well for blocking harsh lights from hitting your eyes, they do only come in one style; so, they won’t add much to your look. That also means they may not fit comfortably on your head, which over time could lead to a headache. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Night Driving Glasses Honorable Mention: Bircen HD Night VIsion Driving Anti-Glare Glasses

Amazon