Flatbed Lovers Can’t Miss RealTruck’s Amazing Sale
Because buying a truck is only the first step. Making it yours is another entirely.
Trucks are the most utilitarian vehicles on the road. You can load up a couple of dirt bikes, drive as far into the wilderness as you want, unload, and hit the trails. And when your friends are moving, you’re the person they call to help. There’s nearly an endless sea of upgrades at your fingertips–ones that’ll make your truck unmistakably yours. Whether you want it to go further into the wilderness or turn heads on city streets, Realtruck has something on offer for all flatbed lovers.
Tonneau Covers
- Extang Trifecta 2.0 ($30 mail-in rebate)
- Truxedo Lo Pro ($30 mail-in rebate)
- Roll-N-Lock A-Series XT ($150 mail-in rebate)
- Roll-N-Lock M-Series XT ($100 mail-in rebate)
Bed Extenders and Liners
- AMP Research Bedxtender HD Max ($50 off)
- Bedrug Classic Bed Liner ($75 mail-in rebate)
Nerf Bars and Bed Steps
- Ionic 5-inch Curved Nerf Bars ($140 off)
- Ionic 3-inch Nerf Bars (68.4 off)
- Ionic 5-inch Nerf Bars (up to $90.8 off)
- Steelcraft STX600 Running Boards ($129 off)
- Steelcraft STX300 Running Boards ($129 off)
- AMP Research Bed Step 2 ($50 off)
- Bestop Trekstep Tailgate Step (up to $33 off)
Shocks
- Icon VS 2.5 Series Coilover Shocks (up to $296 off)
- Icon VS2.5 Series Reservoir Shocks (up to $155 off)
Lights and Accessories
- Spec-D Black LED Tail Lights (up to $188.7 off)
- Spec-D Black Towing Mirrors (up to $249 off)
- Fab Fours Black Steel Pre-Runner Front Bumper ($200 mail-in rebate)
