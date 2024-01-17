Daily Deal: Your Pickup Will Thank You for Scoping RealTruck’s Big Winter Sale
When was the last time you did something nice for it, anyway?
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
It's the season of the truck. During this portion of our trip around the sun, few vehicles see more action than the all-American pickup. Funny as it is to poke at the growing number of truck owners who absolutely do not need a truck, fact is there are lot of communities where pickups are necessary tools to keep life moving during winter. If that rings true for you, so too will a reminder that it's good idea to show your rig some love now and then.
Actually now would be a smart time, because RealTruck is running a winter sale across much of its inventory. We've featured RealTruck's wares many times before—yes, we make money if you click the link, but we are legitimate fans of theirs. Whether you're one of the 2+ million people who bought a new full-size pickup last year or you're never giving up your '84 C10, there's gotta be something in this list I rounded up for your consideration.
Tonneau Covers
- Roll-N-Lock M-Series Tonneau Cover for $1,499.99-$1,549.99 ($150 Off)
- Roll-N-Lock M-Series XT Tonneau Cover for $1,5499.99-$1,699.99 ($200 Off)
- Extang Trifecta E-Series Tonneau Cover for $349.99 ($40 Rebate)
- Undercover Triad Tonneau Cover for $779.99 ($70 Off)
Running Boards and Side Steps
- N-Fab Predator Pro Nerf Step for $479.99-$629.99 ($70 Off)
- Rugged Ridge Black Round Side Steps for $239.99-$349.99 ($20 Rebate)
- Iconic 5-Inch Stainless Curved Nerf Bars for $289.24 (35% Off)
- Iconic 5-Inch Black Curved Nerf Bars for $259.99 (35% Off)
- Iconic Pro Series 5-Inch Stainless Nerf Bars for $159.99 (60% Off)
- Iconic Pro Series 4-Inch Nerf Bars for $139.99 (60% off)
Bumpers and Protection
- Fab Fours Matrix Front Bumper for $1,609.99 - $2,569.98 ($200 Rebate)
- Fab Fours Matrix Grille Guard Front Bumper for $2,029.99-$2,819.98 ($200 Rebate)
- Fab Fours Matrix Pre Runner Front Bumper for $1,759.99-$2,669.98 ($200 Rebate)
- Rugged Ridge Arcas Front Bumper for $599.99-$649.99 ($20 Rebate)
- Rugged Ridge HD Front Bumper for $649.99 ($20 Rebate)
Lighting
- AVS Aerocab Marker Light for $159.99 ($30 Rebate)
- A.R.E Rival 50-Inch Light Bar for $800.93-832.80 ($25 Rebate)
- A.R.E Rival 40-Inch Light Bar for $653.30-$685.17 ($25 Rebate)
Interior Accessories
- Husky Liners X-Act Contour Liners for $69.95-$239.99 ($50 Rebate on Complete Sets)
- Rugged Ridge Floor Mats for $39.99-$299.99 ($20 Rebate on Orders of $99 or More)