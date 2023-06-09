Protect Your Truck Bed and Bank Account With These RealTruck Deals
Whatever you have back there is worth keeping safe—and dry.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
My friend Kristen Lee once said that tonneau covers should be standard on all pickup trucks. I know that's a big claim, but if I need to tell you how handy a good retractable cover is, then you've probably never used one. You can change that by scoring a deal at RealTruck right now, and while you're at it, check out the rest of the gear they have on sale.
If I were shopping for one, I'd spring for the Expang Solid Fold 2.0, mainly because it's $125 off right now. And if you need something in a hurry, be sure to check out RealTruck's RapidShip options. By searching through that filter, you'll only see items with the fastest available shipping.
- Expang Solid Fold 2.0 ($125 off)
- Gator Recoil Tonneau Cover ($50 off)
- A.R.E Fusion Tonneau Cover ($65 rebate)
- Havoc H2 Polished Hoop Steps ($56 off)
- Havoc H2 Black Hoop Steps ($50 off)
- Ionic 5-Inch Stainless Curved Nerf Bars ($186 off)
- Black Horse Classic Black Brush Guard (Starting at $50 off)
- Black Horse Beacon Front Runner ($60 off)
- Havoc Off-Road 20-Inch Single Row Light Bar With DRL ($15 off)
- Smittybilt Defender Roof Rack ($25 off)