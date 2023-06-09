Protect Your Truck Bed and Bank Account With These RealTruck Deals

The War Zone
byCaleb Jacobs
Caleb Jacobs
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

My friend Kristen Lee once said that tonneau covers should be standard on all pickup trucks. I know that's a big claim, but if I need to tell you how handy a good retractable cover is, then you've probably never used one. You can change that by scoring a deal at RealTruck right now, and while you're at it, check out the rest of the gear they have on sale.

If I were shopping for one, I'd spring for the Expang Solid Fold 2.0, mainly because it's $125 off right now. And if you need something in a hurry, be sure to check out RealTruck's RapidShip options. By searching through that filter, you'll only see items with the fastest available shipping.

