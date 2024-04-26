Save 15% On Superlift and get $200 Back on Select Lift Kits at RealTruck

RealTruck is running a smokin' hot, brand-wide 15% discount on Superlift . On bigger items, that translates to hundreds of dollars off retail. It does get better, though, because you can also stack that deal with a $200 mail-in rebate on select kits. Yeah. It's a crazy-good offer every truck nut needs to know about.

If you're just looking to correct your stance, you can snag a simple leveling kit to get the job done, and save a little along the way. However, these kind of deals mean you might as well consider bumping up to Superlift 2.5-Inch standard lift kit instead. Obviously, the more you spend the more you save, and folks after something like that Superlift 8-Inch standard lift kit really stand to benefit from this sale.