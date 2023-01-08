These Tonneau Cover Sales Will Keep The Snow At Bay
Keep your truck’s contents free from snow.
You've paid a lot of money for your truck. No seriously, a lot of money. And because of that, you'll likely want to take care of it and ensure that it doesn't rust away after a few years exposed to the elements. Well, good sir or madam, lemme tell you about a little truck accessory called a tonneau cover. These amazing pieces of kit fit over our truck's bed and keep whatever you're hauling in good working order and away from moisture and prying eyes.
They can be expensive, however. That is unless you take either RealTruck or Amazon up on these awesome deals both companies have going on right now. Check it out below!
RealTruck
- Gator EFX Hard Fold Tonnau Cover ($75 off)
- Gator SRX Roll-Up Tonneau Cover ($40 off)
- Extang Trifecta Signature 2.0 Tonneau Cover ($53 off)
- Extang Trifecta ALX Tonneau Cover ($54 off)
Amazon
Other Truck Accessories
- Ionic 3" Black Nerf Bars (35% off)
- APS Truck Armor Side Steps (15% off)
- Husky Liners Weatherbeater Floor Liners (10% off)
- Havoc Off-Road Trail Series XL 50" LED Light Bar ($50 off)
- Havoc Off-Road Black-Out Series 50" LED Light Bar ($50 off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
