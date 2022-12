Amazon’s Massive Tonneau Cover Sale Beats Cyber Monday Deals

Trucks are rugged utilitarian vehicles, but that doesn't mean they can survive any and all environs. And their beds are the most vulnerable of areas. But they don't have to be as someone—I'm not sure who, but I'll have to do some research—invented the tonneau cover. They're great tools to keep your bed and gear safe, secure, and out of the elements, but they're expensive. Not today, as Amazon is having a truly massive sale on almost all the tonneau covers on the site.