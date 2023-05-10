Save On the Equipment You Need with Harbor Freight’s Spring Sale
Give your bank account an edge on those impulse buys.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Harbor Freight is a dangerous place. Even if you walk in with a clear agenda, planning to buy only one thing, you will wind up hauling out a cart full of tools and equipment you didn't know you needed. That's just the way it is and always will be.
That's why its sales events are so greatly appreciated. You're going to spend the money. So, you might as well take advantage of the discounts and reduce the financial blow just a little. Its Spring Coupons deals running from now until May 14 is exactly how you can do that.
- Predator 9500 Watt SUPER QUIET Inverter Generator ($300 off)
- Vulcan MIGMax™ 215 Industrial Welder with 120/240V Input ($130 off)
- Central Machinery 70 gallon 2 HP High Flow High Capacity Dust Collector ($50 off)
- McGraw 21 gallon 175 PSI Oil-Free Vertical Air Compressor ($50 off)
- Titanium Unlimited 140 Professional Multiprocess Welder with 120V Input ($100 off)
- Chief Professional Long Barrel Air Hammer ($30 off)
- Earthquake XT 3/8-Inch x 50-Foot Hybrid Air Hose ($8 off)
- Maddox Ball Joint Service Kit for 2WD and 4WD Vehicles ($30 off)
- Daytona 6-Ton Heavy Duty Ratcheting Jack Stands ($20 off)
- Pittsburgh 3-Ton Low-Profile Floor Jack ($30 off)
- Badlands 5000-Pound UTV/Powersport 12V Winch with Wire Rope ($30 off)
- Cen-Tech 2/10/40/200A 6/12V Automatic Battery Charger with Engine Jump Start ($20 off)
- CoverPro 10-Foot x 20-Foot Portable Car Canopy ($40 off)
- Icon Precision Snap Ring Pliers 8-Piece ($25 off)
- Portland 1750-PSI 1.3-GPM Corded Electric Pressure Washer ($10 off)
- Hercules 20-Volt Brushless Cordless 1/2-Inch High-Torque Impact Wrench ($20 off)
- Hercules 3.5-Amp Variable Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool ($25 off)
- Central Machinery 12-ton H-Frame Floor Shop Press ($20 off)
- U.S. General 26-Inch x 22-Inch Single Bank Roller Cabinet ($40 off)
- U.S. General 30-Inch 4 Drawer Tech Cart ($50 off)