The Titanium 140 Welder I’m Using to Make Massive Upgrades to my ‘69 Charger Is On Sale at Harbor Freight

It's time to let the cat out of the bag. I've been hard at work making some serious upgrades to my 1969 Dodge Charger project with Heidts Suspension. We're talking a full-on chassis overhaul that brings the suspension at both ends to modern standards. As of today, I'll be finishing up the 4-link conversion at the rear of the car. This portion of the project required a lot of welding, and the Titanium 140 Welder I used to get it done is currently on sale for $379.99 at Harbor Freight.

Now, I'm not a "good" welder, but this machine is undoubtedly what I needed to take my skills to the next level. Up to this point, I've been using the Chicago Electric flux core welder to revive my '69 Charger. It will do a lot for beginner welders, but I had major anxiety about taking on a suspension fabrication job with my current skill set. That is until I started plugging away with the Titanium 140.

This machine is a major upgrade in every way, and is a solid investment for folks who want to take their welding projects up a notch, but can't justify a pro-priced machine. It runs smoother, lays stronger welds, and, because it's not limited to flux-cored wire, it can produce much better-looking results than the entry-level machine I'm used to. For the record, it'll weld up to 5/16-inch steel, runs on a 120V power supply, and can weld mild steel, stainless steel, and aluminum with the optional spool gun.

Honestly, now that I have the Titanium 140, I'm dying to take on more hardcore welding projects, and I am even considering tearing the Charger back apart to redo everything to the best of my ability. It's a no-brainer to take advantage of this sale, and it may even be worthwhile to bump up to the Titanium 170, which is also on sale for $499.99.

I get it if you want to wait for more information, though. Stay tuned for my full review of the Titanium 140 welder. Also, keep an eye out for the Heidts Suspension saga. It's been a ton of work and a ton of fun so far, and a multi-part series covering everything from the installation to an in-depth review is coming soon.