Upgrade Your EDC Loadout With Deals on Gerber, Kershaw, Leatherman and More at Amazon

Your pocket is due for some hot new gear.

byHank O'Hop
The Garage
EDC multi-tool and knife deals at Amazon
Hank O'Hop
What's in your pocket right now? Chances are it's a tired, dull knife or multi-tool that's about ready for retirement. Sure, you could spruce it up and get a few more years out of it, but there's nothing wrong with upgrading. It's also not a bad idea to invest in a backup if you're prone to forgetting your loadout in yesterday's jeans. Now's the time to consider your options, too, with Amazon's latest deals on top brands like Leatherman, Kershaw, CJRB, and more. 

Like many, I'm a bit biased toward Leatherman when it comes to multi-tools. They simply work. If you're looking to get a feel for the brand or just want to expand your collection, the Leatherman Wingman is on sale for $64.00 at Amazon right now. It's a 14-in-one multi-tool that's got everything you need to handle those random encounters with jobs that need doing. One-hand opening, lightweight construction, and compact sizing make it an ideal option for every-day carry. 

If you're looking for something a bit more affordable, the Gerber Gear Suspension-NXT multi-tool is also on sale for $34.99 at Amazon. This 15-in-1 unit packs serious value in a slim package. It weighs just over 6 ounces, features a pocket clip for easy and convenient access, and relies on stainless steel to resist whatever elements you're getting into. It's also backed by a lifetime warranty that provides serious peace of mind.

