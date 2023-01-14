Some Powerful Streamlight Flashlights Are a Nice Deal on Amazon Right Now
Streamlight makes a wide selection of flashlights, from lanterns and tactical spotlights to EDC options and even high-end keychain lights. They’re not cheap, but they do look sweet.
The flashlight brand Streamlight has been a favorite around here for some time. They're definitely not the cheapest, but the build quality and performance figures are great. Plus, they look sweet. On top of that, they come in a wide variety of styles for different applications.
I actually realized the company had a good sale going when another editor sent me a link to one of the company's great everyday carry options, the 88811 Wedge light, which is over 40% off right now. Again, it's still not cheap, but that's all the more reason to take advantage of a deal, right?
Regardless of the intended use, I personally prefer USB-rechargeable flashlights over more traditional AA or AAA-powered options because I find them more convenient. But since I know some folks still prefer ones with interchangeable batteries, I'll include a mix in this roundup. If you have a preference, just make sure you double-check the listing before ordering. And I suppose if you want to be rechargeable but the unit you like is battery-powered, you could just pick up some rechargeable batteries and a charger (here's one on sale)!
- Streamlight 88811 Wedge 300-Lumen Slim Everyday Carry Flashlight (42% off)
- Streamlight 61125 ClipMate 70 Lumen USB Rechargeable Clip-On Light (43% off)
- Streamlight 71705 Jr. F-Stop 250 Lumens LED Flashlight with batteries (51% off)
- Streamlight 73302 Pocket Mate 325-Lumen Keychain Rechargeable Flashlight (27% off)
- Streamlight 65018 Stylus 11-Lumen White LED Pen Light with batteries (31% off)
- Streamlight 88836 PolyTac 90X 500 Lumens Multi-Fuel Right-Angle Rechargeable Flashlight (27% off)
- Streamlight 44931 Siege 540-Lumen Compact Lantern/Flashlight Combo (53% off)
- Streamlight 61435 Enduro Pro USB Rechargeable Head Lamp (35% off)
- Streamlight 44910 Waypoint 1000-Lumens Spotlight (51% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
