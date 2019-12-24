Best Penlights: Efficiently Illuminate Narrow Areas
A good penlight is bright and illuminates small spaces effectively
A penlight is a pen-sized flashlight that was initially used by medical professionals. However, this style of light is now popular with the general public due to its sleek design, small size, and portability. There are many types of penlights, and choosing the one that suits your needs may be challenging. To help you make an informed buying decision, we have reviewed three of the best penlights on the market.
- Best OverallStreamlight Professional Tactical FlashlightSummarySummaryThis penlight produces 250 lumens, 4,250 candelas, and a 130 m beam on the high beam setting. It can run for two hours at this level. On the low beam setting, it produces 18 lumens, 400 candelas, and a 4 0m beam. It can run for 43 hours on low beam. It features C4 LED technology that is shockproof and has a lifespan of 50,000 hours.ProsProsIts anti-roll design ensures it does not fall off a table. Also, its light mode and intensity are variable for customized usage. Additionally, it is waterproof, unbreakable, and impact-resistant.ConsConsThe battery drains fast on the high beam setting. Also, the battery loses its charge even if it is not in use, and this pen does not show a low battery warning.
- Best ValueMaglite Solitaire LED FlashlightSummarySummaryFor an economical yet good-quality penlight, the Maglite Solitaire leads the way. It features drop-resistant, sturdy construction to ensure reliability and durability. It is compact, strong, and adjustable for versatile usage.ProsProsThis penlight’s inner and outer surfaces are anodized to ward off corrosion. It is also waterproof, making it suitable for outdoor activities. It comes with a keychain lanyard, a spare lamp, and a lifetime warranty.ConsConsThe batteries are not rechargeable, so you have to keep replacing them. It might not be bright enough for tasks that require extremely bright light.
- Honorable MentionStreamlight USB Rechargeable Pen LightSummarySummaryThis is a high-end light that produces 250 lumens and 2950 candelas and runs for 90 minutes on the high beam. It features 90 lumens and 840 candelas for three and a half hours on the low beam. It has a sleek and lightweight design that fits conveniently in your pocket.ProsProsIts construction uses anodized aircraft aluminum to ensure durability. This light is also water-resistant and impact-resistant. It is rechargeable and has several lighting modes.ConsConsThe short battery life is the main drawback. Also, some users claim that the operating button is not soft enough. This light is also very expensive compared to its competitors.
Tips
- Since the top reason for buying a penlight is portability, make sure you choose one that is lightweight, compact, and sturdily constructed to withstand any conditions and ensure it lasts a long time.
- Another thing to consider when buying a penlight is the brightness of the light. Choose a pen that is bright enough to suit your lighting requirements.
- An LED penlight without an orange peel reflector can harm your eye when pointed directly at it. An orange peel reflector disperses light and prevents any damage to the eye, so try to choose one with this feature.
FAQ
Q: What are penlights used for?
A: Penlights are used to illuminate narrow and small places. For example, doctors use them to examine the eye or the ear canal, while technicians use them to light up small openings on their gadgets.
Q: What material are penlights made of?
A: These devices are made from a variety of materials, including plastic, metal, and wood. The most important parts of a penlight are the wiring, battery, and LED bulb.
Q: How are penlights powered?
A: Due to their small size and enhanced portability, most penlights draw their power from AA batteries. However, some use lithium-ion rechargeable batteries.
Final Thoughts
The Streamlight Professional Tactical Flashlight is our top pick. It is bright, waterproof, and durable, and has many of the positive traits that you need in a penlight.
If you are on a budget, we recommend the Maglite Solitaire LED Flashlight. It is bright, sturdy, reliable, and durable.