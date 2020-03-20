Best Motorcycle USB Chargers: Power Up When On the Road

It might charge slower than some other options, especially when it comes to android phones. It also drains the motorcycle battery faster.

The unit has an output of 2.1 amps. It's made of high-quality materials and is very durable. The sturdy housing is waterproof and heat- and corrosion-resistant. The installation is rather simple.

This is an efficient USB charger that works at the 12-24-volt range. That makes it suitable for almost all motorcycle types. The charger is very powerful and quickly recharges phones, tablets, GPS units, and other USB devices.

It doesn't have an indicator light and might be difficult to read in the dark. It’s also not equally efficient with all phones and electronic devices.

The charger is very compact and highly portable. The installation is a breeze thanks to the quick-disconnect plug. The rubber flap feature protects the connectors from the elements and other threats.

This is a USB charger that has an output of 2.1 amps and goes into the 12-volt socket. It's convenient for motorbikes, ATVs, and other vehicles. It efficiently charges cell phones, cameras, GPS systems, and other small devices.

The plastic material doesn't seem very durable. It also doesn't come with a rubber coating, so the pieces might scratch the handlebars.

With an output of 2.7 amps, the charger is powerful and efficient. It mounts on a handlebar and features a six-foot long cord. The waterproof caps ensure protection from water, dirt, and other harmful elements.

This is a versatile USB charger that plugs into the 12-volt power socket. It can charge all kinds of devices, from phones to MP3 players. The device is easy to install and comes with an adjustable mount.

Some motorcyclists rely on two to three electronic devices while on the road. It’s inconvenient to have your phone or GPS tracker power down in the middle of a ride. To prevent this from happening, you need a quality charging system and a reliable USB charger that will keep your devices at peak power. We came up with three top picks in our buying guide below.

The main drawback of this USB charger is its thin and fragile plastic material. The housing doesn't seem very durable, although it does have some safety features such as waterproof caps. Another problem is the lack of rubber coating around the plastic parts close to the handlebars. They are pretty stiff and might scratch the handlebars.

The charger has an on/off switch that preserves battery power when nothing is plugged in. It also ensures a safer connection. It features a locking mechanism and an EZ jump start battery harness. In addition, the charger is protected from the elements and is coated in a chrome finish to complement the motorcycle.

This is a powerful and efficient USB charger with an output of 2.7 amps. It can charge all kinds of devices pretty quickly, including phones, tablets, MP3 players, and more. Besides high power, the main benefit of this charger is its versatility. The device mounts on 7/8-inch, one-inch, and 1.25-inch handlebars. It comes with an adjustable mount, so you should be able to set it up easily.

Keep in mind that this device lacks an indicator light to show the charging process. The LCD screen doesn't light up to show the voltage reading either, so it might be hard to see the status in the dark. Some users also noticed that the charger doesn't work well with all electronic devices and might slow down the charging process.

The charger features a quick-disconnect plug that makes it easy to use and install. It connects via an SAE harness, which prevents short circuits and ensures safety. Once mounted, it can help you quickly charge different electronic devices, such as phones, cameras, and GPS units. Another useful feature is the rubber flap that protects the connectors from dirt, dust, water, and other hazards.

If you're looking for a compact and portable USB charger, this Battery Tender model is perfect. It's a powerful charger with an output of 2.1 amps that connects to 12-volt outlets. You can mount it on all kinds of vehicles, including motorcycles, cars, and ATVs.

Although it’s compatible with a wide voltage range, the charger might be slower than other options on the market. That might be the biggest drawback along with the higher current draw that might drain the battery faster. Some users also mentioned that it doesn't work well with android phones.

The main benefit of this device is its sturdy construction. The high-quality ABS and copper materials are impressively durable. The charger is waterproof and resistant to heat, corrosion, and other threats. Also, you have two connection options. You can plug it directly into the motorcycle battery or use the SAE power adapter. The mounting process is a breeze as well. All you need to do is to make a few holes or use adhesive tape.

If you need a USB charger that works on a wider voltage range, you might find the Mic Tuning charger ideal for the task. It's a device that works at the 12-24-volt range and has an output of 2.1 amps. The charger is suitable for different motorcycle types and can power up smartphones, tablets, and other gadgets.

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, and practical experience with most products we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Benefits of Motorcycle USB Chargers

Compact design. USB chargers are compact and take up less storage space than standard chargers. Wall chargers have bulky adaptors on one side and the cable on the other. USB chargers, on the other hand, have small connectors on both sides of the wire. This design makes them compact and easy to store.

USB chargers are compact and take up less storage space than standard chargers. Wall chargers have bulky adaptors on one side and the cable on the other. USB chargers, on the other hand, have small connectors on both sides of the wire. This design makes them compact and easy to store. Convenience. When you have a USB charger, you don't have to look for power outlets. You can move around and ride freely without having to stop and stay in one place and wait for your devices to power up.

When you have a USB charger, you don't have to look for power outlets. You can move around and ride freely without having to stop and stay in one place and wait for your devices to power up. Quick charging. USB chargers are very powerful and able to charge tech gadgets quickly. Although not all models are super efficient, most of the newly designed ones are highly reliable and ensure fast recharges.

Types of Motorcycle USB Chargers

Direct Connection

A large number of USB chargers connect directly to the motorcycle. They can be mounted on the handlebars, and they plug directly into the battery of your bike. The benefit of this type is it’s easy to install. All you need to do is to run the wires from the charger and connect them to the battery. Just make sure that everything is connected properly.

DIN

The DIN type of charger fits into an existing power port on your motorcycle. It's very similar to a car’s cigarette lighter socket, and it can be used on many motorcycle models (mainly BMWs, Triumphs, and KTMs). The main benefit of this type is the ability to handle a larger electrical current, which means it's more powerful and offers overall better performance. The connection is also fairly safe and more stable under vibration.

SAE

Another popular charger is the one that uses an SAE adapter. This type of charger attaches directly to the battery, but it requires an SAE lead. The good thing is that you can install a permanent SAE lead on your motorcycle quite easily and use it to charge the battery and other electronic devices. This connection type prevents short circuits and is very safe. It's also easy to install, although you need to be extra careful and make sure you connect the right polarities. An SAE USB charger has two ring terminals, a positive and a negative, that should be connected to the battery's positive and negative connections.

Top Brands

Eklipes

Eklipes was founded in 2008 and is located in Roseville, California. The company focuses on motorcycle USB chargers and other accessories, such as mounts and power sockets. One of its most popular products is the Eklipes Cobra Chrome USB Charging System.

Battery Tender

Battery Tender is a brand owned by Deltran, a company that started as a small family business and evolved into a leading manufacturer of battery chargers. It was founded back in 1964 and is located in DeLand, Florida. One of the company's most popular and best-rated products is the Battery Tender USB Charger.

Mic Tuning

Mic Tuning focuses on a variety of automotive products, such as car chargers, lighting systems, and other accessories and gear parts. It's popular among customers and continues to grow and expand. It's located in Alhambra, California. One of the best products from Mic Tuning is the Mictuning USB Charger for Motorcycles.

Motorcycle USB Chargers Pricing

Under $20: At this price range, you can find decent and quite powerful USB chargers. They might lack some extra features such as power switches and locking mechanisms, but they are reliable and efficient.

At this price range, you can find decent and quite powerful USB chargers. They might lack some extra features such as power switches and locking mechanisms, but they are reliable and efficient. Over $20: For a few more dollars, you can find motorcycle USB chargers with more installation and mounting options. They are also more powerful and versatile, fitting different models and tech gadgets.

Key Features

Safety

The most important thing to consider when choosing a USB charger is safety. Although most newly designed chargers come with over-current protection, some of them still might be prone to short circuits and other damage. Double check the safety features and look for extra ones, such as weather resistance. This is especially important if you're planning to spend a lot of time outside. You might need to protect the unit from water, dust, dirt, debris, and other harmful elements.

Speed

Not all chargers are compatible with all devices, which mostly depends on technical specifications. If you connect a phone that requires fast charging to a slower USB adapter, you probably won't be able to recharge it quickly. Also, connecting two units with different technical specifications might be dangerous and cause short circuits.

Mount

Another important thing to consider when choosing a USB charger is the mounting option. Some devices can be mounted directly on the motorcycle handlebars, while others can be placed in areas that are more hidden. Consider which option works the best, depending on the bike and overall convenience. If you want to use a particular device during rides, you'll need to mount the charger within hand's reach.

Other Considerations

Number of Ports: It's also good to consider the number of USB ports before making a purchase. Some chargers offer only one charging port, while others come equipped with two or more. If you need a charger that can charge several devices at the same time, you'll have to look for the one that has at least a dual port.

It's also good to consider the number of USB ports before making a purchase. Some chargers offer only one charging port, while others come equipped with two or more. If you need a charger that can charge several devices at the same time, you'll have to look for the one that has at least a dual port. Power Switch: Check whether the USB charger has a power switch feature. The power switch allows you to turn off the charger when not in use. It's a useful feature that ensures more safety. Most of the newly designed ones come with it, but some units stay on all the time.

Check whether the USB charger has a power switch feature. The power switch allows you to turn off the charger when not in use. It's a useful feature that ensures more safety. Most of the newly designed ones come with it, but some units stay on all the time. Installation: Check whether a charger is compatible with your motorcycle. Not all chargers are the same, and you want to find the one that can connect to your motorcycle battery or available ports. Then consider the installation type and which one is the easiest based on your bike’s model.

Best Motorcycle USB Chargers Reviews & Recommendations 2019