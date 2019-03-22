Best Car Jacks: Our Top Picks for Easy Maintenance

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Whether used for lifting a car to rotate tires or to work on the brakes, car jacks are a vital part of any garage. The best floor jacks are durable and fit your budget as well as your needs. In our guide below, we’ve considered factors including value, quality, and application in order to select the best picks out of the many available in the marketplace.

Best Car Jack Overall: Powerbuilt 640912 All-In-One 3-Ton Bottle Jack with Jack Stand

Best Value Car Jack: Torin Big Red Scissor Jack

Best Car Jack Honorable Mention: Pittsburgh Compact Aluminum Racing Jack

Why Buy Car Jacks?

Rotate tires in your garage. Skip shelling money to a mechanic for basic maintenance you can do at home. A floor jack is an indispensable, time-saving tool to rotate your tires. To get the job done, you’ll need at least one separate jack stand. Consider a low profile jack if you have a compact car such as a sedan.

Change a flat tire without roadside assistance. One of the most common uses associated with car jacks is to lift the car in order to swap out the flat tire for a spare. You don't have to be an expert to get this done. With a portable jack, you can lift your car and install the spare tire in minutes, as opposed to waiting for roadside assistance.

Change brake pads, oil, or transmission fluid. Car jacks are a must-have if you want to change your vehicle's brake pads or oil. With a lightweight floor jack stored in your garage, you can lift your car with minimal effort and access the oil drain plug. A low-profile car jack is all that's needed to raise most low-sitting sedans, allowing you to access the transmission.

Lift a heavy load. While car jacks are commonly used to lift cars, just about any large or heavy load is fair game. As long as your jack is firmly grounded on a level surface, you can safely raise any object, such as a lawn mower, if it doesn't exceed the jack's lift capacity.

Types of Car Jacks

Scissor Jacks

The most portable of all floor jacks are the scissor jacks, and most trucks come equipped with one. There are no hydraulics to speak of since these are hand-operated and are made to fit in the trunk, often packaged along with the spare tire. These jacks are a go-to when you need to change a flat tire.

Bottle Jacks

These are a step up from scissor jacks. Although they are small in size, bottle jacks are heavier and optimal for larger vehicles such as trucks and SUVs. They feature either aluminum construction or steel construction and have a higher lifting range. These jacks use a hydraulic system to operate and can raise a vehicle very quickly. You’ll need to plug a tire iron into the jack and pump it several times. These offer more value than floor and scissor jacks and tend to be inexpensive.

Floor Jacks

The most robust and expensive car jacks are the hydraulically-operated floor jacks, also known as trolley jacks. These are heavy duty and generally fast and dependable. Designed for garage use, these are optimal for frequent use. You can easily lift a large vehicle, including an SUV, that weighs up to three or four tons. These floor jacks offer a sturdier base because they are often longer and wider than scissor and bottle jacks.

Top Brands of Car Jacks

Arcan

Arcan is a popular brand of car jacks and other aftermarket automotive equipment manufactured by PowerStation, which is located in South Carolina. The company carries several other brands of jacks, including NOS. Some of PowerStation’s most popular Arcan jacks are the Arcan XL20 Black Service Jack and the Arcan ALJ3T Aluminum Floor Jack.

Pittsburgh Automotive

Pittsburgh is the house brand of Harbor Freight Tools, a private tool and equipment retailer founded in 1977 and based in Calabasas, California. In addition to e-commerce, the firm has more than 900 stores in 47 states. Among their highest-rated products is the Pittsburgh Automotive 3 Ton Heavy Duty Ultra Low Profile Steel Floor Jack.

Pro-Lift

The Pro-Lift brand is manufactured by Shinn Fu Company of America, Inc. In business for more than 40 years, it operates in North, Central, and South America. SFA operates a 100,000-square-foot warehouse, testing facility, and product showroom. The Pro-Lift F-767 Grey Low Profile Floor Jack is one of their most popular products.

Torin

Torin Jacks, Inc. is a small manufacturer based in Ontario, California. Its Big Red and Black Jack brands have a solid reputation for being durable and affordable. Torin’s bestsellers include the Torin Big Red Air Hydraulic Bottle Jack and the Torin Big Red Hydraulic Trolley Floor Jack.

Car Jack Pricing

$10-$100: Don’t write off cheap car jacks just yet. A good jack can be purchased at this price range, including reliable scissor and floor jacks. A compact floor jack offers portability and is easy to store in your car’s trunk. If you are looking for a lift capacity of around three tons, you can purchase a durable floor jack made with heavy-duty steel that comes with a solid warranty.

$100-$200: If you're looking to work on a low-sitting car (a lowrider, for instance) and expect to use the jack frequently, there are several high quality, low-profile floor, and bottle jacks within this price range. These inexpensive jacks are made with heavy-duty steel and are quick and easy to set up in your garage.

$200 and up: More premium floor jacks are often lightweight because they are made with aluminum, These jacks are equipped with rubber pads, safety valves, and other features. These are the kind you want to buy for heavy use in a home garage or in a professional garage.

Key Features

Capacity Rating

One of the main considerations you should have when buying a car jack is how you will use it, so the lift range is significant. Most floor jacks are rated from one to four tons of lift capacity, so if you have a lighter vehicle, you can opt for a smaller capacity. If you plan to lift an SUV or a pickup truck regularly, consider something more robust.

Lift speed

One of the most important features to look for in your jack is just how fast it raises your car. Some work efficiently and quickly, while others will require significant effort and many pumps. A properly working hydraulic jack should take three or four pumps to fully raise your car.

Warranty

Durability is a sought-after feature when purchasing a tool you’ll use around the garage often or, if it’s a compact jack, you’ll use in emergencies. Defective parts and malfunctions are simply a reality of life. To protect your investment against any defects or poor performance, a solid manufacturer’s warranty is a necessity. Consider how you plan to use the jack because a longer warranty will give you more peace of mind.

Other Considerations

Be cautious. For instance, if you are lifting a vehicle that weighs two tons, it's best to use a car jack that has a lift capacity of at least two-and-a-half tons. Ratings are very specific and should be followed closely.

Construction : Jacks need to be durable to withstand the weight of a vehicle for safety. Most heavy-duty floor jacks are made of steel, but aluminum is also widely used. A lightweight floor jack has the added benefit of being portable and easier to store.

Weight: Always base your buying decision around how you plan to use your jack. Are you going to use it in your home garage or do you plan to keep it in your trunk? Compact floor jacks weigh less than other jacks, which often weigh more than 60 pounds. The type of jack you buy will vary on how it's going to be used.

Best Car Jacks Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Car Jack Overall: Powerbuilt 640912 All-In-One 3-Ton Bottle Jack with Jack Stand