Best Transmission Jacks: Easily Lift Your Transmission

Tips

A good-quality transmission jack can double as a transmission stand. After you remove the transmission, you can fix it on the jack, and then put it back into your vehicle.

Consider purchasing a transmission jack that has a higher capacity than you need for your vehicle. That way, you can use it on various types of vehicles, including larger ones you may buy in the future.

Transmission jacks can be costly, but if you purchase a premium brand it will last an incredibly long time. You may want to spend more initially rather than buy an inferior product that doesn't last very long.

Be sure to purge a telescopic jack before you use it. It may get air inside of it during shipping. Typically, you can release the air by turning a screw on the jack a few times, pumping the foot pedal, and following a few other instructions.

FAQs

Q: How do I use a transmission jack?

A: First, drain all the fluid out of the transmission and close the valve. Make sure it's centered on the jack platform, and strap a chain over it. Then line up the device, elevate it, find the proper angle, and then unhook the transmission and lower it down.

Q: Can I put an adapter on my floor jack to lift a transmission?

A: Yes. A floor jack transmission adapter works with a standard jack, so you don't have to purchase a separate tool. However, a floor jack with an adapter is much less maneuverable. It will also have fewer capabilities, such as a lower weight capacity, and it isn’t as reliable as a dedicated transmission jack.

Q: Can I use a transmission jack for other purposes?

A: Yes. Transmission jacks are quite versatile when it comes to car maintenance. You can use them to remove other heavy components in your vehicle, such as subframes, differentials, and driveshafts.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best transmission jack is the OTC 2,200 lb. Capacity Low-Lift Transmission Jack. It's a professional-grade jack that makes working on heavy-duty trucks much easier.

For a more budget-friendly and less heavy-duty option, consider the Iglobalbuy 2 Stage 1100lb Adjustable Height Hydraulic Telescoping Transmission Jack.

