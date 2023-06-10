Ultimate Barn Find of 20 Vintage Ferraris Will be Auctioned at No Reserve

In 2004, Hurricane Charley collapsed a barn roof near Kissimmee, Florida. Inside that barn was a collection of stunning vintage Ferraris, many of which were heavily damaged. That collection, in its entirely unrestored condition, is now headed to the RM Sotheby's auction during the 2023 Monterey Car Week in August.

The collection was originally owned by Walter Medlin, a successful real estate agent that fell out of favor with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the 1990s. Twenty gorgeous Ferraris were stored in the barn until its roof came down in the Hurricane, damaging several cars and exposing the rest to the elements.

After the Florida barn collapse, the collection of Ferraris was eventually moved to Indianapolis, where they've been ever since, in the same condition as they were after the Hurricane. Some of them have faded paint and heavy patina, one is completely destroyed, and few—if any—of them run. Not only are they going to be displayed in Monterey as they are, RM Sothebys is going to replicate the destroyed barn for their display.

Some of the cars still look great, with only dry-rotted tires and slightly worn paint as proof of their trauma. The '65 Ferrari 275 GTS by Pininfarina looks good, both Ferrari Daytonas are especially gorgeous, and the 64 Ferrari 250 GT/L Berlinetta Lusso by Scaglietti is still breathtaking.

Others, however, are much worse for wear. The '66 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2's original Azzurro blue paint is barely recognizable through its patina and its interior is in shambles. The '56 Ferrari 250 GT Coupe Speciale by Pininfarina is also almost entirely covered in patina, is missing its massive rear window, and its interior is absolute wrecked. Worst of all, though, is the '54 Ferrari Mondial Spider Series I, which is just a rusty, crumpled frame and looks like several beams landed on it during the hurricane.

Even the wrecked cars have value, though, as this "Lost and Found" collection itself is quite famous. According to RM Sothebys, the entire collection is estimated to sell for a total $15 million.