This Ultra Rare 1990 Ferrari Testarossa Spider Is Headed for Auction

There are few things in life as joyous as the sound of a Ferrari flat-12. Back in the '80s, Ferrari's flat-12 (OK, it's technically a 180-degree V12 but it's still basically flat so that's what we're gonna call it) was famously used in the Testarossa and made one of the all-time great automotive engine noises. And if you have deep enough pockets, you can be one of the very few people to hear that noise, unencumbered by a pesky roof. This 1990 Ferrari Testarossa Spider, coachbuilt by Pininfarina, is headed for auction in November and it's one of only a handful ever made.

In the late '80s, Pininfarina was commissioned to build seven Ferrari Testarossa convertibles for Brunei royalty, all with their own unique color combinations. However, in addition to those cars, a few more were built for other rich clients and this is one of those cars. This specific Testarossa Spider was ordered new in 1989 and has never been registered. It's only ever driven 256 miles (413 kilometers). I'm not sure who orders a coachbuilt, convertible, twelve-cylinder Ferrari from Pininfarina and drives it seven miles per year on average but that should be considered a crime against humanity.

Last year, after sitting idle for 32 years, the Testarossa Spider had its fuel pump and clutch replaced, as well as an engine and suspension service. It was also sent back to Pininfarina to get its convertible top working, as well as a repaint and interior refinish. The total bill for its full restoration was $205,000. If the current owner was willing to spend that on a restoration before selling it, you can imagine the sort of sum they expect to collect at auction.

Finished in red with a black interior, this convertible Testarossa is like an '80s supercar dream. It doesn't look as good as the original coupe with its top up, but when its top is down it looks terrific. However, those looks will fade into the background when you start to hear that flat-12 sing al fresco.