1-of-2 Ferrari 412P Sells for $30M at Monterey Auction

After a few days in Monterey during Car Week, it's easy to become jaded. When pre-war Bentleys, priceless Duesenbergs, and special edition Bugatti Chirons are more common than Hondas and Toyotas, high-value cars can lose their luster. However, there are still a few cars that managed to widen eyes over the weekend, such as the one-of-two Ferrari 412P Berlinetta that sold for $30.25 million at the Bonhams auction on Friday, breaking Bonham's record.

In the mid 1960s, Ferrari decided to participate in the World Championship of Makes in two ways, with its own factory works team and by supplying customer racing teams. In 1967, there were two of the latter: Maranello Concessionaires and Ecurie Francorchamps, both which were given carbureted versions of the Ferrari 412P. Maranello Concessionaires was owned by Colonel Ronnie Hoare, from England, and its 412P is the one that just sold at auction for just over $30 million.

Hoare's Ferrari raced in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 1,000 Kilometers of Spa, and won the 1968 Nuremburg 200 Kilometers. While it wasn't the most decorated Ferrari race car of its time, its incredible rarity and real racing pedigree make it drool-worthy for rich collectors.

It's also bafflingly beautiful, with an ultra-low nose, high cheekbone-like fenders, and a muscular shape that make it look as if its bodywork is shrink-wrapped around its frame. This specific car underwent a nine-year restoration but retains its numbers-matching chassis, body, engine, and gearbox. It's even road-worthy, road-legal, and regularly road-driven.

The numbers-matching engine in question is a 4.0-liter, 24-valve naturally aspirated V12, which makes 420 horsepower and revs to 8,000 rpm. It also has four-wheel disc brakes, unequal wishbone independent suspension, and a five-speed manual.

Whoever bought the Ferrari 412P has one of the most special race cars to ever come from Maranello on their hands and it's even legal to drive on public roads. Hopefully, they continue to take it out in public, both to experience it and show its beauty to the world, rather than lock it up in an air-tight vault to live out its days as an investment.