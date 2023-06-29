The Ferrari SF90 XX Is a 1,016-HP Hardcore Hybrid Hypercar for the Road

Typically, Ferrari's 'XX' models are designed only for the track. But this latest version is made for road use, which should make Ferrari's most faithful customers very excited. That's because the Italians decided to take the already weapons-grade SF90, a hybrid hypercar with 986 horsepower, and make it even more ballistic. The new Ferrari SF90 XX, which comes in both closed Stradale and open-top Spider form, now makes 1,016 total horsepower and can rocket to 62 mph in a claimed 2.3 seconds. If you want one and don't already have one on order, you're out of luck because all 799 Stradale and 599 Spider allocations have already been spoken for.

The SF90 XX powertrain isn't too different from that of the standard SF90. It's still a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox and three electric motors. However, Ferrari made some tweaks to its V8 piston-pusher by giving it new pistons, polishing its ports, and increasing the compression ratio. Those tweaks bump the combustion engine's power up to 786 hp and 593 lb-ft of torque. Additionally, Ferrari added some boost to the electric motors—albeit only accessible in the "new "Qualify" mode—which now make 229 hp.

To make things feel snappier, Ferrari also gave the eight-speed gearbox the same software calibration as the Daytona SP3. Not only has the way this car accelerates through the gears been honed but it's also been programmed to emit more burbles, for better or worse.

As you can probably see, aero is drastically improved. The SF90 XX is the first road-going Ferrari to have a fixed wing since the F50, and it works with the SF90's existing active gurney flap. The latter is now designed to work with the fixed rear wing, helping send airflow where it's needed. That new wing setup works with the rest of the added aero to deliver double the maximum downforce as the standard SF90.

Inside, it gets new carbon fiber-backed seats that look like single-piece fixed racing buckets but aren't. The backrest is adjustable like a regular seat, but an elastic fabric covers the gap between the seat back and bottom, to create a single-piece seat look. In other words, you'll get all the cool car bro points but without the discomfort. Despite being adjustable, the SF90 XX seats are actually 2.9 pounds lighter than the normal SF90's single-piece, non-adjustable seats. The rest of the cabin has been stripped out, with new carbon fiber and Alcantara door panels and dash, as well as a new center tunnel that's been hollowed out and made from carbon fiber.

The SF90 XX Spider uses a folding hard-top roof with carbon fiber roll bars and a dual-flying buttress design that actually makes the car look a bit more aggressive than the Stradale.

Just in case Gordon Ramsey decides he doesn't want his allocation, the SF90 XX Stradale starts at the European equivalent of about $840,000 while the Spider starts at approximately $925,000.