Maserati Project24 Is a 740-HP MC20 Made Exclusively for the Track

Maserati announced Friday an ultra-exclusive and presumably ultra-expensive track-only supercar, made in the same vein as Ferrari's XX program and the Aston Martin Vulcan, codenamed Project24.

Limited to just 62 units, the Maserati Project24 is based on—or, as Maserati puts it, "inherits the specifications of"—the MC20 but, of course, isn't road legal. That car's Nettuno 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 sits in the middle of the Project24 but instead uses new turbos helping it make 740 horsepower over the street car's 621 hp. Maserati is targeting a dry weight of less than 2,756 pounds (1,250 kg). For reference, the MC20 has a listed curb weight of 3,306 pounds. The automaker didn't say when it'd be available.

Maserati

Power goes to the rear axle via a six-speed paddle-shift sequential racing transmission. All-new carbon fiber bodywork is built around a carbon fiber monocoque chassis and features adjustable wings front and rear as well as Lexan windows. On top of its certifiably badass supercar shape, some design highlights include a massive carbon Lambo Huracan STO-style sharkfin on its back, high-mounted dual exhaust tips, blue wheels and neon green sidewalls, little Italian flags on the mirror caps, and some very serious-looking "NO STEP" labels on its chin and side skirts.

Because this is a very serious and seriously expensive racing car. Do not step on it.

Carbon ceramic Brembo brakes with racing calipers and bespoke cooling sit behind 18-inch forged aluminum center-lock wheels wrapped in racing slicks. Racing dampers as well as anti-roll bars front and rear are all adjustable.

Also, check out how the big Maserati logo on the front blends in with the shape of the front splitter in this overhead view. These are details you simply do not get with, say, a plebian regular person's hot hatch.

Maserati

Inside are a pair of racing seats with six-point racing belts, of course, but the passenger seat is apparently optional. Who needs friends when you can have maximum weight reduction? The Project24 will also be fitted with FIA-approved safety equipment including an FT3 120-liter fuel tank, fire extinguisher, rain light, and roll cage.

Par for the course for this sort of thing, owners will be entitled to "track-specific experiences and state-of-the-art support" from Maserati.

Given that Maserati is still calling it by a codename and the fact that the only visuals released are sketches, it looks like it's still early days for Project24. Hence, the company has not specified when it will become available or how much it will cost. Although, if you truly have to ask about the latter...well, you know the rest.