2021 Lamborghini Huracán STO Street Review: The Best Kind of Overkill

I wish I had the opportunity and the stones to have pushed this car hard enough to be able to tell you anything noteworthy about how its chassis behaves at the limit and all of that good stuff. But the fact of the matter is that the STO's limits are so obscenely high that anybody who claims to have gleaned that sort of insight after just a street drive is either talking out of their ass or really ought to have their license revoked. Thankfully, however, my selfless leader and editor-in-chief Kyle Cheromcha got to fling this car around Willow Springs Raceway and happened to write down some thoughts about that whole ordeal. Review on that to come. On public roads, though, the pumped-up Huracán does what you want and goes—instantly, thrillingly, and enthusiastically.
That said, so will much of its competition, which consists of harder variants of entry-level supercars such as the McLaren 600LT and, until Maranello race-ifies the F8, the Ferrari 488 Pista. The new Porsche 911 GT3 would also likely be on the STO's hitlist. However, the Huracán STO likely exists in a tax bracket in which, I suspect, customers aren't exactly cross-shopping cars like these in the traditional, poor-person sense by buying just one. They're buying 'em all.
The Lamborghini Huracán STO starts at $394,217 CAD but the car tested here was optioned with $19,320 matte red paint, a $10,060 dark chrome and carbon twill package, $5,410 carbon fiber floor "mats," $20,870 worth of matte exterior carbon fiber, the $8,510 sport seats, a front lift system that costs $4,640, a $930 fire extinguisher, and almost $14,000 of other, mostly cosmetic upgrades. As-tested, then, the red Lambo you see here cost $477,647 CAD (or approximately $375,376 USD). This is, if you somehow haven't already gathered, An Expensive Machine.
But when its very well-to-do owner walks past their Porsches and Ferraris, however, and opts to take the Huracán STO out, they'll be in for an immensely good day. The STO rips. Feeling and hearing it sing and surge to 8,500 rpm is about as ridiculously pleasurable as you think it is. However, as a method of transportation, it's also as big of a pain as you think it is. Lamborghini has done a decent job of adapting its racing machine for reasonable road use, as the Omologato Huracán's driving inputs remain quite docile, but there's no getting around the unfettered wind noise, stiff seats, or non-existent rearward view. Once you arrive at your favorite backroad and let the STO stretch its legs, though, it'll all be worth it, I promise.