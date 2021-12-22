2021 Lamborghini Huracán STO Street Review: The Best Kind of Overkill

In Lamborghini parlance, STO stands for "Super Trofeo Omologato" and denotes a homologation effort derived from the supercar maker's one-make Super Trofeo racing series. But after having sampled the 2021 Lamborghini Huracán STO on the road, those three letters may as well be a slightly insidious code for "steroids" because this car takes everything amazing and terrible about the rear-drive Huracán Evo and cranks all of it up to 12.

2021 Lamborghini Huracán STO Specs

Base price (as tested): $394,217 CAD* ($477,647 CAD)

$394,217 CAD* ($477,647 CAD) Powertrain: 5.2-liter V10 | 7-speed dual-clutch | rear-wheel drive

5.2-liter V10 | 7-speed dual-clutch | rear-wheel drive Horsepower: 631 @ 8,000 rpm

631 @ 8,000 rpm Torque: 417 lb-ft at 6,500 rpm

417 lb-ft at 6,500 rpm 0-62: 3.0 seconds (est.)

3.0 seconds (est.) Top speed: 192 mph

192 mph Curb weight: 2,952 pounds (dry)

2,952 pounds (dry) Seating capacity: 2

2 Cargo volume: 1.3 cubic feet

1.3 cubic feet Regular Huracán 2WD EPA fuel economy: 13 mpg city | 18 highway | 15 combined

13 mpg city | 18 highway | 15 combined Quick take: As raucous and annoying as a Lamborghini track special should be. A sublimely exciting, hobby-affirming drive that makes you work for it in the form of having to change lanes while relying on nothing but mirrors and hope.

As raucous and annoying as a Lamborghini track special should be. A sublimely exciting, hobby-affirming drive that makes you work for it in the form of having to change lanes while relying on nothing but mirrors and hope. Score: 9/10

*All prices in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Being the closest thing (so far) to a Huracán GT3 Evo racer you can register for and drive on the street, the Lamborghini Huracán STO is powered by the same 5.2-liter, naturally aspirated V10 that Lambo's "entry-level" supercars have used since the facelifted Gallardo entered the fray in 2008. Here, however, it makes 631 horsepower—21 more than the Evo and matching the Performante, which is Lamborghini's previous stab at a 'roided up Huracán. The Performante happened to be the quickest production car to ever lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife at the time, besting the Porsche 918 Spyder hybrid hypercar by a whole five seconds.

The rest of the STO is even more uncompromising still, featuring wings, vents, and modified body pieces galore that all contribute to 53 percent more downforce than the Performante and overall airflow that's 37 percent more efficient. It's almost 95 pounds lighter than the Perf, too, thanks to a body that's 75 percent carbon fiber, a windshield that's 20 percent lighter, and magnesium wheels. For those with a phobia towards numbers, all you have to know is that STO trumps that 'Ring record-breaking Lambo when it comes to lightness and rawness. The tracks were widened, suspension bushings stiffened, new anti-roll bars installed, and the noise coming out of that V10 has been made even sharper at high revs. Oh, and unlike the all-wheel-drive Performante, the STO is rear-drive only.