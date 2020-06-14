Watch Charles LeClerc Storm Monaco With A 1,000 HP Ferrari In Le Grand Rendez-Vous

The good news is that it's still pretty fun to watch Leclerc absolutely tear through Monaco's empty streets in just one take, even if those streets are empty because of a pandemic this time.

Introduced with ominous tunes and footage of an unidentified female florist, who happens to be Lelouch’s granddaughter, I expected a 007 or The Pink Panther-style story. Quickly, the film cuts from shots of flowers and rolling dice to spinning rims and paddle shifter clicks, which is a bit jarring. As Leclerc slides through Monaco, he eventually reaches the Hotel de Paris, where he picks up the prince in a mask and launches away. Don't worry, he comes around at the end to pick up the florist.

In an effort to be period-correct, and more likely because the cast and crew didn’t want to contract coronavirus, masks are worn throughout the film.

And while this story is somewhat confusing, the cinematography and story behind the picture are commendable. Shot on May 24, the day the Monaco Grand Prix would have begun, a 17-person film crew worked to mount cameras and scout shots. Ferrari, of course, sent a team of six engineers from Maranello as well. The streets were closed, according to Ferrari, but the leaning shadows of Monaco residents give the impression that, just maybe, Leclerc is doing an adrenaline-filled hot-lap on live roads.