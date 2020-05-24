Not many 22-year-olds command attention like Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who sits atop the Formula 1 team's reconfigured hierarchy and also happens to model for Giorgio Armani. He's won a pair of Grands Prix in his young career with plenty more likely ahead of him and, soon, he'll play a crucial role in the remake of director Claude Lelouch's C’etait un Rendezvous short film. It focuses on tough-as-nails French street racing so, naturally, the municipality of Monaco has signed up to close its luxury-lined streets for filming.

See, Leclerc is from Monaco. He's one of just five Monegasque drivers to ever compete in F1, earning him the affection as well as the respect of his countrymen. This surely helped sway the municipality into shutting down its roads, as did Rendezvous' cultural significance. It's viewed as the first viral street racing video, devoid of any annoying music or dialogue—there's only engine noise.

The Drive did a deep dive on the eight-minute film in 2012, explaining what made Lelouch's work so influential. Here, give it a quick run-through if you're so inclined: