Thrustmaster’s New Sim Racing Wheel Is a Replica Straight Out of Ferrari’s F1 Car

Designed to replicate the steering wheel used by Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel in their SF1000 Formula 1 cars during the 2020 racing season, Thrustmaster's newest creation continues the brand's longtime partnership with Maranello. And judging by the photographs, the designers didn't gloss over any details found in the real deal.

If there's one activity that many of us explored in 2020—or at least thought of exploring—it's online gaming. More specifically, online racing. And while not everyone can afford the swanky rigs that many professional racing drivers set up in their homes , there are still enough products out there to build a solid and cool-looking sim without spending tens of thousands of dollars. Today, Thrustmaster is adding one more to that list: the Ferrari SF1000 Edition steering wheel.

Priced at $350, the Ferrari SF1000 Edition is a budget-friendly and extremely cool-looking wheel for your home rig, whether you play at your desk or on a full-blown sim. However, it's important to highlight that this steering wheel—which features actual carbon fiber on its front—is merely an "add-on" and simply buying this will not get you an actual working wheel.

In order to use the wheel for its intended purpose and not just a cool memento for your game room, you must buy a compatible Thrustmaster wheelbase, the main unit that connects to your gaming console or computer and provides the actual force feedback to the wheel. You can think of the Ferrari SF1000 Edition as an interchangeable wheel for the stock base, per se.

The different bases range in price depending on how complex, powerful, and detail-oriented you want them to be, but if you're spending $350 on a cool-looking "toy" wheel, then you're probably okay spending $500+ on the stuff that actually makes it go.