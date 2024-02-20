2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Starts at $57,445 With Crucial Off-Road Gear Standard

The Toyota Land Cruiser's revival is just around the corner, and with it will come a rather surprising shift in market positioning for the venerated nameplate. See, this new one's known as the Land Cruiser Prado overseas, and not to be confused with the pricier successor to the 200 Series that we used to get on our shores. That SUV started at $85,815 before it left the U.S. in 2021. This new Land Cruiser? Just $57,445, including destination.

Toyota has dubbed this the 250 Series model, to bridge the gap between the old 200 and the new, forbidden 300 Americans can't buy. Of course it looks more rugged than any Land Cruiser in recent memory, and it's also a bit more compact, as it's narrower than the 200 by 4.4 inches. However, it does ride on the same TNGA-F architecture as the full-fat 300 Series, and while it only comes with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder powerplant, it's quite a potent one. The new Land Cruiser's i-Force Max hybrid system, shared with the Tacoma midsize pickup, is rated at 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque, and is standard across all trims.

Toyota

Those trims begin just under $58K, starting with the base 1958 Edition. The mid-level Land Cruiser follows at $63,445, and then the range-topping First Edition at $76,445. Toyota's only cranking out 5,000 of the latter group, and it'll add exclusive "off-road must-haves," per the company's release, such as a roof rack, rock rails, and a front skid plate.

For those who merely want some creature comforts, the medium-grade SUV seems to be a good choice with LED headlamps, power heated and ventilated SofTex-trimmed front seats, a pair of 12.3-inch displays for driver information and infotainment, premium 10-speaker audio, and a power liftgate. This trim also adds a few off-road-minded options like a front stabilizer disconnect mechanism and multi-terrain select, for optimal traction in dirt, mud, and sand.

Like the hybrid powertrain, all Land Cruiser grades put power to all surfaces through an eight-speed automatic transmission and electronically controlled two-speed transfer case. Full-time all-wheel drive and center and rear locking differentials also come standard. It's nice that every Land Cruiser will come somewhat prepared for trail duty, no matter how much you spend.