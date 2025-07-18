Ultra-Rare Falcon F7 for Sale Is the Perfect Recipe for a Supercar

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

One of the few great things about the modern internet is that it prevents relatively unknown cars, like this Falcon F7, from being completely obscured by the passage of time. And I’m not saying that because the F7 is some secret masterpiece or whatever; it’s America’s version of the grassroots supercar, with a mid-mounted Lingenfelter twin-turbo LS7 V8, six-speed manual transaxle, and headlights I know I’ve seen before on another vehicle, though I can’t place them. But it’s rare, it’s unusual, and I’m glad one is for sale on Cars & Bids so we can study it.

The Falcon F7 is sort of everything that car enthusiasts say they want, in that it makes more than 1,000 horsepower without the use of electric motors, weighs well under 3,000 pounds, and has three pedals. It also has Penske coilover pushrod suspension and Brembo carbon ceramic brakes.

The silhouette isn’t even half bad; lose the gaudy taillights and Viper ACR striping and swap out the generic wheels for something more remarkable, and the F7 could look sharp, in a traditional, ’90s-to-2000s supercar kind of way. Plenty of people will call this a Grand Theft Auto car, I’m sure, but to me it looks like something straight out of the Burnout games. And some of those fictional rides looked pretty damn good.

The Falcon F7 is actually a T-top, and I also have to point out the hollow C-pillar—never get tired of those. Cars & Bids

This particular example is a 2014 car with just 1,700 recorded miles. Michigan-based Falcon Motorsports first debuted the F7 at the 2010 Detroit Auto Show. (Remember the Detroit Auto Show? It was an amazing way to start every year.) The story goes that over the next 11 years, only seven ever got built. Because Falcon elected to develop these cars with comprehensive customization and input from the buyers, they tend to vary dramatically in appearance. Another example that also passed through Cars & Bids has a far less refined interior than the one currently for sale, to put it mildly.

As of four years ago, Falcon Motorsports was listed for sale, but what, if anything, followed is unclear. The company’s site is still live and promoting the F7. The car might look a little behind the times aesthetically, but the formula is timeless. There are currently six days left to bid on this F7 as of this writing, and it sits at $55,000. Not bad, when you consider these were originally priced around a quarter-million dollars.

