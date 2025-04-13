This Lotus Excel for Sale Is a Truly Unusual Rad Car That Might Go Cheap

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Lotus remains an unforgettable name even if you can’t remember the cars that put the British automaker in the spotlight to begin with. Well, except for the Elan, because everyone remembers that little guy. But there was a distinctive design period after that, but before the iconic cowl headlight Elise phase. I’m talking about the wedges. And a rather rare and sterling example is a Lotus Excel we spotted on Cars & Bids.

Sitting at just over $5,000 with about 17 hours left in the auction as this post is being edited, this Excel looks like it could be a rare chance to get a truly unique and interesting rad-era for relatively short money. Of course, as with all classic cars, no matter what the sale price is, keeping it running is what takes real commitment.

But at least one of my colleagues at The Drive had never even heard of one of these, let alone seen one. That’s got to count for some certification of obscurity.

The four-seater Excel was a combo of the Elite and Eclat that came before it, two vehicles that had, at the time, been selling past their expiration dates. The incoming Excel touted more shapely character lines as well as Toyota-sourced mechanical components to become what the Hagerty Buying Guide says “was a genuine alternative to a Porsche 924 or 944.”

Despite such praise, only 2,075 Excel vehicles were produced from 1982 to 1992. The 1990 example offered on Cars & Bids is a higher-optioned Excel SE model, which was also equipped with a higher-compression engine as standard. The powertrain is a 2.2-liter 4-cylinder that produces an estimated 180 horsepower and 165 pound-feet of torque. A U.K.-market car, the rear-wheel drive Excel coupe is equipped with a five-speed manual.

The 1990 Excel is a low-mileage vehicle, with 89,428 shown on the odometer. Purchased and imported in 2018, the seller added about 3,000 miles to the Excel’s odometer. The vehicle’s service record is up to date, with Protech adjustable rear shocks noted as a modification. However, the vehicle is not without flaws.

The listing notes some corrosion to underbody components along with chips to the paint, scratches on the wheels, some wear to the interior upholstery and frequent touchpoints. Based on the images, none of these stood out as excessive. I mean, the vehicle is 35 years old. I consider these flaws to be more like love notes. This car was driven and enjoyed, which we hope the next owner will do more of the same.

Cars & Bids

The auction is scheduled to end on Monday morning, and as of this writing, the top bid is a mere $5,100 — below market value. A base model Excel in fair condition has a Hagerty valuation of 5,000 British pounds (about $6,545 at today’s exchange rate).

However, the classic car insurer says the SE trim warrants a 10% premium over that. With that in consideration, 5,500 British pounds translates to about $7,200. Not a bad price for a low-volume yet distinctive Radwood-era sports car.

Ever driven one of these? We’d love to hear about it, drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com.