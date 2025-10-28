This Ultra Rare GM EV1 Just Sold for $104,000 at a Random Impound Auction

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

[Update: Oct 28, 1:12 PM EDT: It sold!]

It’s not every day, month, or year you get the chance to buy a General Motors EV1. Few examples of the electric car pioneer exist today, and those that escaped the crusher tend to stay in hiding. That’s what makes this one for sale at a random impound auction near Atlanta so crazy—and despite being listed with practically zero background information, it still commanded a $104,000 winning bid.

The auction ended just after 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 28 witg a last-minute, back-and-forth bidding war that saw the price soar to more than $100,000.

Clearly, the condition is less than pristine. All we can tell from here is it’s being sold under court order with a broken windshield, tons of dust, and piles of leaves inside. Aside from the obvious damage, the listing says the hood is stuck, and it’s also missing a key. I feel like there’s zero chance those old lead-acid batteries are any good now, but as I’ve learned, you can get replacement packs if you know who to talk to.

The VIN is listed as 4G5PX2250V0200212. Peak Auto Auctions / A-Tow

I’m not sure what happened for such a rare car that’s not even road legal to be impounded, but I’ll investigate the backstory in due time. For now, I just have to collect my bearings and reckon with the fact that someone out there has six figures to spend on a busted EV1.

