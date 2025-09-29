The Very Last Ford Focus ST Has Rolled off the Assembly Line

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The death of Ford‘s passenger cars in North America was swift. After the company announced the end of the Fiesta and Focus in 2018, the Fiesta soldiered on here in the States for one more model year, while the Focus ceased production for our market almost immediately. Overseas, both nameplates received another generation, and based on Europe’s historical love of the small car, you might’ve thought they’d last forever. But the final Focus ST reportedly rolled off the production line in Germany last week, marking the close of an enduringly great series of hot hatches.

You may remember our last Focus ST as a riot, and it was, but the fourth-gen car we missed out on was something else. It developed even more power—276 horsepower, to be precise, matching the Elantra N and many a great Japanese sports car. Ford tossed in an electronic limited-slip diff, further refined its fancy steering knuckle geometry that made prior iterations so intensely agile, and gifted the turbo with anti-lag. The six-speed manual stuck around, though buyers could also opt for a seven-speed auto. And it plainly looked nicer than North America’s final ST hatches, with their gaping fish mouths.

The last example of the Focus ST was finished on September 26, per a photo taken at Ford’s Saarlouis plant, posted to Reddit, and shared by Ford Authority. That plant is due to end all production in November, though a skeleton crew of 1,000 workers—3,500 fewer than the factory employed until now—will supposedly remain on, doing … something … until Ford manages to find a buyer for the site.

It feels like an unfortunately undignified end to a site and a car that meant so much to Ford and enthusiasts over the last 20 years. And it’s even more infuriating considering a recent report that the automaker is considering bringing the Fiesta and Focus back as EVs, possibly built on Volkswagen architecture like Europe’s Explorer.

The dirt’s still warm from these cars being laid to rest, supposedly because they’re such poor sellers compared to SUVs, and yet Ford’s already mulling a higher-priced revival to trade on the goodwill their names still carry. If you’ve ever appreciated or owned some of these vehicles—I had a Focus hatch in 2012 and a Fiesta ST in 2017—it just makes your blood boil. Alas, here we are, and if there’s any comfort we can take, it’s knowing that this red ST is going to put plenty of smiles on somebody’s face for a long time.

Got any fond memories of Ford hot hatches? Hit us up at tips@thedrive.com