1,300-Car Collection For Sale Is Like a Greatest Hits of Facebook Marketplace. Here’s What We’d Buy

This week, we shared the sprawling collection of 1,300 cars that cardboard mogul Greg Rusk has stashed in Alabama, all of which are up for sale in a no-reserve Broad Arrow auction being hosted by Hagerty. The immense fleet of cars is being sold down in segments. Here are some gems I enjoyed from the first batch.

Hagerty

I know, everybody loves 911s, even contrarian dorks like me. This is one of the very few Euros in the Rusk collection. I would not be into this color on any car, but I think it works here. The body looks really clean, and from the video tour (we’ll embed it again at the bottom of this post), it sounds like the engine and interior are nicely sorted, too.

The wheels are interesting, but the fitment is wack. The ride and offset don’t look cool as-is. Fortunately, that’s a very easy fix. “I can fix her,” I think to myself, as I head to eBay to look for used sets of wheels with Porsche bolt patterns.

Check the current price: 1967 Porsche 911 Coupe of The Generous Collection

Hagerty

Early Corvettes have only gotten cooler with age, and a fuel-injected C1 is super appealing. This one’s got a manual, it’s red, it’s freaking perfect. I’m not even a Corvette guy (at all) and I’d go nuts for this.

Check the current price: 1962 Corvette of The Generous Collection

Hagerty

It’d be hard to get more ’90s than this. People who weren’t alive for that decade will never really appreciate how much product marketers loved to spell “extreme” without the first “E.” SpongeBob Squarepants once explained that everything’s chrome in the future, well, everything was xtreme in the ’90s.

Anyway, this thing looks mint, and it’s a five-speed manual!

Check the current price: 1999 S-10 Xtreme of The Generous Collection

Hagerty

Here’s another Chevy truck that’s deeply emblematic of the decade it was wrought from. Well, technically it’s a 1990 model-year but was dreamed up in the ’80s and really looks like it.

The output of this “performance” engine is hilariously bad—7.4 liters to claim 230 horsepower? Bruh. But that’s not why you’re buying this; it’s a well-preserved artifact from an era of square designs and italic text.

Check the current price: 1990 Chevrolet 454 SS of The Generous Collection

Hagerty

It’s a manual-shift single-cab old-school ‘Yoter, what else do you need? The graphics on this are sweet. All this truck really needs is a different set of wheels with a less aggressive offset, there’s a little too much beyond-the-fender poke. But just like with the Porsche, that’s easily rectified.

Check the current price: 1986 Toyota 5-Speed Turbo of The Generous Collection

Hagerty

A police Caprice might be the best platform for a sleeper build readily available in the United States of America. This decidedly nondescript sedan has rear-wheel drive, a modern 6.0-liter V8, and extra cooling, among other reinforcements made for cop duty.

Anybody who knows what this thing is will get out of its way; anybody who doesn’t won’t pay it a second glance. Perfect stealth country-crosser.

Check the current price: 2012 Chevrolet Caprice of The Generous Collection

Hagerty

This feels like something my old buddies from the 2018-era of Jalopnik would have been really into. It’s so bizarre but awesome. Probably sucks to drive. But it’s a two-door manual!

Check the current price: 1981 AMC Spirit GT of The Generous Collection

Hagerty

OK, hear me out: Ramchargers are cool. And not just because Chuck Norris drove one as Lone Wolf McQuade. They’re a little more exotic than a Bronco or Blazer from the same era, but have the same road presence. And the ram’s head hood ornament is cute.

Check the current price: 1987 Dodge Ramcharger of The Generous Collection

This round of the auction ends on October 20. See the whole list of what’s being sold in this first batch on Hagerty’s “Generous Collection” site. If you see another gem we should have called out, drop it into the comments!

Got a tip? Send us a note at tips@thedrive.com