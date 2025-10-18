Michael Andretti’s Indy Mansion Goes on the Market for $11.9M

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Andretti name is synonymous with racing and, in many ways, with the City of Indianapolis. Whether it’s Mario, Michael, Marco, or any of the other Andrettis who have raced over the years, the last name is one of the most recognized in the wide world of motorsports, especially at the Indy 500. And now, you can live in one of their former homes—if you’ve got the cash.

Listed for sale earlier this week for a whopping $11.9 million, the former home of Michael Andretti sits on over five acres of waterfront property north of Indianapolis. Technically, it’s in the City of Fishers, and technically, he is my neighbor, as he’s just five miles down the road from me. That’s close enough to consider him my neighbor, no?

Williams Richwine Real Estate Group

Either way, property in that area is obviously quite expensive, and parcels have grown smaller and smaller over the years, as homeowners and developers cash in on costly square footage to make big bucks. So, five acres? Lordy, that’s big money today, and it’ll be even bigger money in the future as Fishers continues to expand. Also, if you move here, you’d be 10-15 minutes from the new Andretti Global HQ, which will house the Cadillac F1 Team NA operations.

According to the house’s website—that’s right, it’s a whole website and not just a listing—the Andrettis took over the property in 2017 and pretty much haven’t stopped expanding it since. The homes within the property add up to a staggering 21,000 square feet, and enjoy 570 feet of open-water shoreline. I’ve dropped a few photos below, but I suggest browsing through the full gallery.

Williams Richwine Real Estate Group

While you’ll see some racing memorabilia on the walls, I’m super sure that there was a ton more of it initially. As with most homes, the staging process often forces owners to tone down personalization and clutter to make the spaces look more appealing. In this case, they clearly chose to leave some racing swag because that’s the big hook here, but not too much. Still, check out that garage, complete with chandeliers and everything.

Chances are the home will sell quickly, not because Michael’s decor or taste in architecture is for everyone, but because of the property’s size and its ideal location on the Geist Reservoir. The greater Indy area has enjoyed a few big real estate sales lately, with the Irsay estate selling for around the same price in September. Jim Irsay was the former owner of the Indianapolis Colts NFL team.

Wanna be my neighbor?

