The Ford Mustang’s Fatal Flaw Isn’t the Suspension—It’s You

The internet has a way of turning the ordinary into a nationwide phenomenon. If it weren’t for YouTube compilations and Facebook Reels, you might never know that Ford Mustangs have a problem leaving car meets without hitting a curb… or a light pole… or a crowd. But these videos don’t tell the whole story, as they lead you to believe the car is the problem and not the driver. As The Drive‘s latest YouTube video points out, it’s actually the other way around.

We tapped our buddy Nik Romano to explain why. You see, he’s qualified to speak on this for a couple of reasons:

1.) He’s a professional high-performance driving instructor

2.) He actually owns two Mustangs, including the one in this very video

Romano starts by debunking the myth that Mustangs always crash because of their solid rear axle. Sure, the ‘Stang was the last passenger car to cling to that truck-like tech until the S550 platform introduced independent rear suspension in 2015, but there are just as many videos of newer cars crashing as there are older ones.

And because he’s a kind soul, Romano doesn’t just point fingers at people and leave it at that. He gives a thorough lil’ science lesson to help drivers understand the coefficient of friction while showing how to handle uneven surfaces at speed in a solid-axle car. You just might learn something from him—heck, I know I did.

I don’t want to spoil the whole thing, so if you’re interested in learning how to go fast in a car with archaic suspension, click the embed at the top of this post.

