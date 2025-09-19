Ultimate Camaro and Firebird Emporium Has Every Part Imaginable and Layaway Plans

The biggest car news and reviews, minus the BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

I wasn’t looking for a car lot that sold lifted Pontiac Trans-Am WS6s when I stumbled across this. I was just scrolling on Facebook when a video popped up showing David T’s Camaro and Firebird Auto Center, albeit without the company’s name mentioned anywhere. After seeing the sheer number of cars parked on the property with signage for “LAY-A-WAY PLANS AVAILABLE,” I knew I had to locate it. Alas, here it is in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

I’ve seen classic GM car collections before, but never anything like this. It’s a hoarder’s dream with nearly every Camaro and Firebird variant you can think of from 1967 to 2002. The company’s website features an inventory count of 1,003 Firebirds and 1,125 Camaros, which may or may not be accurate, but it certainly seems like it could be. One look at the aerial view and you can tell this place is stacked.

Unsurprisingly, some of those Screaming Chickens have been there a while.

Via Google Street View / David T’s Camaro and Firebird Auto Center

Take a Google Street View tour and you’ll see hot rods in good shape, hot rods in bad shape, and everything in between. The fence that lines the 8.5-acre property advertises “MANY PROJECTS TO BUILD” and “MANY CARS READY TO DRIVE.” I’m pretty sure one of the Firebird limos parked out front falls into the latter category (he has two).

I was able to find the listings for several of the most interesting cars, from the aforementioned WS6 4×4 to the Firebird limos. The high-riding Trans-Am is a flood-damaged car slapped on top of a 1979 truck frame, and it’s listed at $34,129 USD ($47,000 CAD). If you want one of the four-door T-top limousines, you’ll have to fork over $49,378 USD ($68,000 CAD).

David T’s Camaro and Firebird Auto Center

There’s certainly some lore surrounding David T’s. It serves as a hub for people scoping out rare parts, and a handful of YouTube and TikTok videos have been filmed there. Dozens of Google Reviews brag on the business for its enormous selection, while others decry the prices as being “three and four times too expensive.” I’m no expert on the Camaro and Firebird parts market, but what I will say is I’ve seen similar complaints about other companies that specialize in one make or model. When they have the parts that others don’t, they get to name their price—as wild or crazy as it may seem.

I’m not here to comment on whether the prices are fair, though. I just figured I’d show you that such a place exists, and if you’re hunting for the GM muscle car equivalent of hen’s teeth, they just might have it. Shipping to the U.S. might get expensive, but hey, you either want it bad enough or you don’t, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

Lastly, the website says David T. himself is interested in selling the business, though he’d like to stay on and help if that happens. Maybe you’re the kind of guy or gal who wants to take on such a massive chore for the love of the cars. If so, hit ’em up.

