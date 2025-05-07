2026 Chevy Corvette Gains Third Screen, Loses Great Wall of Buttons

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The eighth-generation Chevy Corvette is getting its first major redesign for the upcoming 2026 model year, and I bet you can immediately guess what’s changed. The long row of buttons strewn across the center console is gone at last, which addresses one of the most commonly-heard complaints about the C8.

From a base Stingray to the 1,064-horsepower ZR1, every member of the eighth-gen Corvette range gets an updated interior going forward. The biggest change is the center console, which trades its row of buttons for a much cleaner design. It’s still very much driver-oriented, but it no longer looks like it belongs in a 40-year-old plane. That’s not to say that Chevy jettisoned every button from the cockpit, however, as there are a few left on the center console, including one for the front-view camera and another for driving modes that looks surprisingly like a 911’s shifter.

General Motors

Moving beyond the center console, the 2026 Corvette will be available with three screens, which is one more than before. There’s a 12.7-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, a 14-inch digital instrument cluster, and a new 6.6-inch auxiliary touchscreen on the left side of the steering wheel. That’s a lot of pixels, but Chevy tells us there’s a very good reason for them: The driver can configure the third screen to display data such as the trip mileage, details about the Performance Traction Management system, and, in the Corvette E-Ray, the battery pack’s capacity. Giving this information its own space should make the digital instrument cluster less cluttered and easier to read.

The center console’s touchscreen is bigger than before, and it now runs Google Built-In. This brings apps into the cabin, including Google Chrome, GameSnacks, and Prime Video, so you can play games and watch shows on the touchscreen while the Corvette is parked. If you want your supercar with an extra side of tech, you’ll be pleased to learn that the number of functions bundled into the Performance App has been expanded. There’s a new G-force gauge, for example, and a live feed of fluid temperatures.

General Motors

Chevy hasn’t shown us much of the updated C8’s exterior yet, so we’ll need to wait to find out if the changes are evolutionary or revolutionary. We already know that the next model year is bringing two new paint colors called Roswell Green Metallic and Blade Silver Metallic, respectively, a new asymmetrical exterior center stripe, and trim-specific tweaks (the E-Ray gets standard body-colored rocker panels, for example). Another cool addition is an available electrochromic roof panel that lets the passengers change the tint level at the push of a button.

Similarly, technical information isn’t available. More details about the 2026 Chevrolet Corvette will emerge in the coming weeks.

