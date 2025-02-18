Chevy Camaro’s Chance at Revival Is Just About Dead at GM: Report

The on-again, off-again next-generation Chevrolet Camaro could be dead in its tracks, according to GM Authority, which cites “sources familiar with the matter.” The report claims General Motors began planning a seventh-gen Camaro with support from some company executive team members. The “some” is the red flag here, as it sounds like not everyone was on board with the idea.

The report claims that the group’s main task was to make a business case for a new Camaro, but the project was “blown apart” because it didn’t make sense from a business standpoint. Key numbers like sales and profitability figures simply didn’t add up, according to GM Authority‘s sources.

General Motors can’t afford to bring the Camaro nameplate back just to please enthusiasts. It’s a business, it has shareholders to keep happy, and doing so requires making money. The setback doesn’t mean that the Camaro revival is dead, however. “It’s still in play, but the light at the end of the tunnel is now dimmer,” sources told GM Authority. There’s no word on what it will take to push a new Camaro across the finish line.

One important point that’s up in the air is what the proposal looked like. We’ve heard numerous rumors about the next Camaro since the sixth-gen car retired in 2023. Some claim it will turn into an EV, others believe it will grow a pair of doors and land in the sedan segment, and some reports even suggest that both sides are correct by sketching the outline of a battery-powered Camaro with four doors. Given the general disinterest in EVs, the renewed focus on hybrids, and the near-total lack of interest in sedans, we’re guessing those plans have been archived.

Meanwhile, the Camaro’s rivals soldier on. The eighth-generation Ford Mustang made its debut in 2024, and it even kept the 5.0-liter V8. It’s quicker than ever, too: The limited-edition, 815-horsepower Mustang GTD set the fastest Nürburgring lap time of any American car in December 2024. Dodge merged the Challenger and Charger into a single model that’s offered with either battery power or a turbocharged straight-six. The new Charger isn’t available with a V8, but Dodge CEO Matt McAlear strongly hinted that an eight-cylinder version could appear sooner or later.

Chevrolet hasn’t commented on the report, and it hasn’t revealed what’s next for the Camaro, but something tells us the model is going to come back one way or another—at some point. While the last-generation model wasn’t exactly a hit, there’s a still tremendous amount of equity in the nameplate.

