This Vehicle Is 39 Times More Likely To Be Stolen Than All Other Cars

A new study examines which cars are most stolen, relative to how many examples are on the road.

By Andrew P. Collins

Published

0
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 detail (taillight).
Chevrolet

The top 20 most-likely-to-be-stolen cars in America list has just been updated by The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) which keeps track of these things. This new report is based on the ratio of theft claims to the total examples on the road, not total theft volume. There are a few surprises on the list. The number-one car makes sense, but, would not have been my guess for the most-popular vehicle among thieves by such a huge margin.

The Chevrolet Camaro, specifically the top-tier ZL1, is now the most-stolen car in the US per capita, so to speak. Non-ZL1 Camaros are third. “Relative to its numbers on the roads, the Camaro ZL1 had a whole-vehicle theft rate 39 times the average for all vehicles. The frequency of whole-vehicle theft claims for the standard Camaro was 13 times as high as the average,” the HLDI details in newly released research.

The Camaro was officially killed at the end of the 2024 model year, but it’s still a somewhat common car. The sixth and final generation came out in 2016, which is a pretty long run for any model. The ZL1, which packs a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 claiming 650 horsepower, is decidedly more exotic and apparently statistically far more likely to be stolen than anything else.

White Camaro ZL1 1LE.
The standard sixth-gen Camaro (blue) got a little weird-looking toward the end, but the ZL1 (white) was always badass. Maybe that’s the real reason it’s a theft-favorite. These are 2019 model-year cars. Chevrolet

The HLDI’s research indicates that sixth-gen Camaros are particularly easy to steal (hey—don’t get any ideas) because “thieves are able to clone the key code for newer Camaros by accessing the on-board ports that technicians use to retrieve diagnostic codes and monitor data about fuel economy, emissions and other aspects of performance.”

It’s enough of a concern that an entire research paper about Camaro thefts has been published, detailing the history of these cars disappearing over the last few years. You can look at that right here:

Chevrolet Camaro Theft Analysis by HLDIDownload
hldi_bulletin_42-10-CAMARO

It seems that there was a spike in sixth-gen Camaro thefts in 2023, which continued into last year. The HLDI reports that the 2016 model year represented a significantly higher risk for theft than previous ones. The Institute indicates that the push-button start system, which was also introduced with the 2016 model year, may be part of the reason for this increase in theft-loss.

“That analysis showed that theft claim frequencies — both whole-vehicle and smaller claims — for Camaro variants were relatively stable from 2020 through 2022 but rose sharply in 2023 and continued to climb through much of 2024. It also indicated a clear break in the pattern beginning with model year 2016, which was when a keyless, push-button start system was introduced,” the IIHS reported.

“Claim frequency for the newer models [2016+] peaked in March 2024 at 18.3 claims per 1,000 insured vehicle years, compared with about 1.3 claims per 1,000 insured vehicle years for 2010-15 models. (One insured vehicle year equals one vehicle insured for one year, two vehicles insured for six months, and so forth.)”

Looks like Kias and Hyundais have finally recieved the right updates to get them off thieves’ radar—as you may recall, those vehicles were experiencing major issues with theft as they were so easy to steal you could get one started with a USB cable a few years ago.

I’m not terribly surprised that the Camaro ZL1 is attractive to thieves. Cars are typically either stolen for joyrides, export, or parts-stripping and the uber-Camaro is enticing for any of those reasons. But number one? I would have expected a Hellcat of some kind. In fact, the absense of Chargers and Challengers on this list is a little surprising to me, since they’re often cited as the most-stolen car by volume. But I guess there are just so many of them out there that they’re able to maintain a favorable stolen-to-not-stolen ratio.

Remember, this list ranks the cars by how many are stolen relative to how many are on the road, not how many are stolen in total. Still, I’d keep a very close eye on your Camaro, Acura TLX, or GM pickup truck after reading this.

Make and ModelVehicle TypeRelative Theft Claim Frequency
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1Large sports car3,949
Acura TLX 4WDLarge luxury car2,138
Chevrolet CamaroLarge sports car1,287
GMC Sierra 2500 crew cab 4WDVery large pickup1,023
Acura TLX 2WDLarge luxury car805
GMC Sierra 3500 crew cab 4WDVery large pickup742
Chevrolet Silverado 3500 crew cab 4WDVery large pickup662
Dodge Durango 4WDLarge SUV592
Land Rover Range Rover 4WDLarge luxury SUV540
Ram 1500 crew cab short-wheelbase 4WDLarge pickup524
Chevrolet Silverado 2500 crew cab 4WDVery large pickup402
Ram 3500 crew cab long-wheelbase 4WDVery large pickup387
Honda CR-V hybrid 4WDSmall SUV340
GMC Sierra 1500 crew cab 2WDLarge pickup324
Dodge Durango 2WDLarge SUV300
GMC Sierra 1500 crew cab 4WDLarge pickup292
BMW X7 4WDLarge luxury SUV277
Mercedes-Benz S-Class long-wheelbase 4WDVery large luxury car267
Jeep Gladiator crew cab convertible 4WDSmall pickup264
Cadillac Escalade ESV 4WDLarge luxury SUV260

Got a tip? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com.

Andrew P. Collins Avatar

Andrew P. Collins

Executive Editor

Automotive journalist since 2013, Andrew primarily coordinates features, sponsored content, and multi-departmental initiatives at The Drive.